‘Ozark’ Star Jessica Frances Dukes Say Experience on Show Was ‘Magical

Just days after the premiere of the first half of Ozark’s fourth and final season, Jessica Frances Dukes opens up about her experience on the hit Netflix series.

While chatting with Looper, the Ozark star, who plays FBI agent Maya Miller, revealed that the show was actually her dream job. “I walked on the first day and I was with Laura Linney. And [she] is everything to any actress coming up. She’s just epic. To have her on the very first day… it was absolutely magical.”

Dukes also explains that she has learned so much from Linney as well as fellow Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Julia Garner. She describes Linney as a queen. “And it’s just epic. I learned so much from working with her. Every time I saw her, I was like, ‘I’m going to not be weird next time. I swear, I won’t be weird. But you’re Laura Linney. I’m going to be weird.’ She’s Laura Linney.”

Dukes further explains that there is no word in the dictionary to describe what the Ozark star really is. “Every actor that’s in this business, especially if you come from theater, that’s the goal. To be able to trick the mind. There’s so many times that I talk to Laura and I’m like, ‘Did you see that [movie]? You know she was in that?’ And they’re like, ‘No, she wasn’t.’ You forget every time she’s on-screen.”

Jessica Frances Dukes Describes ‘Ozark’ Co-Star Jason Bateman As Being Nuts

Also speaking about her other Ozark co-stars, Jessica Frances Dukes admits that she thinks Jason Bateman is nuts. “Jason’s nuts and I love everything about him. We’re both Capricorns. We’ve all been watching Jason for so long. And you don’t know what you’re going to get when you walk on the set.”

Dukes then spoke about how the Ozark leading man acts when cameras are not on him. She calls him a ball of joy on the dark show. “He’s constantly throwing out jokes. But he is also smart. He has so many wonderful thoughts and input and this and that. I love the fact that he never was too busy to engage or answer a question. Or to have a conversation. It wasn’t just work.”

In regards to her experience overall during Ozark’s final season, Dukes shared, “I went to set even when I wasn’t called. Because I wanted to absorb as much as I could from these people. It was magical.”

Part one of Ozark’s fourth and final season is now available on Netflix. Although there hasn’t been any information from the streaming service about when the second part of the season will air, it was has been speculated that the second part will premiere sometime in the spring.