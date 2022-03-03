‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Reportedly in the Running to Play Madonna in Upcoming Biopic

The career trajectory of “Ozark” star Julia Garner continues skyward and she could be in line for a big role.

Fans of the Netflix thriller series “Ozark” know Julia Garner as the foul-mouthed, tough-as-nails Ruth Langmore. Garner’s work as Ruth on the series has drawn much praise from fans and critics. She excels in the role with many taking note of the outstanding southern accent she is able to generate. Now, Garner is one of a couple of actresses drawing consideration to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic piece. According to a report from Hollywood Insider, Garner and Florence Pugh are the top two choices to play the material girl. Alexa Demie, Odessa Young and Emma Laird are other actresses in contention for the big role.

According to the report, numerous young actresses were interested in the role of a lifetime. The finalists were put through something of “Madonna Bootcamp” to test their skills. Madonna, of course, is one of the biggest names in pop culture history and landing the role will assuredly lead to superstardom for the portrayer. Carmen Cuba, a top casting director, is running the search for a Madonna actress.

Citing a source with knowledge of the process, The Hollywood Reporter says the auditions have been grueling. Candidates have reportedly been spending 11-hour days with Madonna’s own choreographer, learning to move like the singer. The “Ozark” star and the other candidates also spent some time reading scripts with the pop icon herself. The actresses receiving callbacks spent even more time with Madonna. Singing was a big part of the audition process as well.

“You have to be able to do everything,” the source says.

Madonna herself is a big part of the project, serving as the co-writer and director of the film.

‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner is One of Hollywood’s Hottest Names

Garner has “Ozark” to thank for her meteoric rise through the entertainment industry and is now one of the hottest actresses around. Now in its final season, “Ozark” will soon fade away but Garner is certainly going nowhere as the show’s unquestioned breakout star. She landed a new gig even before “Ozark” aired the first half of its fourth and last season.

“Inventing Anna” has earned Julia Garner even more praise and accolades for her outstanding acting skills. In the Netflix series, she plays con-woman Anna Sorokin, who schemed wealthy New Yorkers by pretending to be a rich European heiress worth millions.

Garner is certainly a name to watch moving forward as she earns bigger and bigger roles. For now, however, “Ozark” fans can’t wait to see how her story wraps up when the series returns for its final seven episodes, The back half of the fourth season is set for an April 29 return to Netflix.