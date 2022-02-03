‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Reveals Who Inspires Her

The plan may not have been for Ruth Langmore, played by Julia Garner, to become a breakout star on “Ozark” early on, but that is exactly what happened. Garner broke out right away with her unforgettable performances on the program through four seasons. Now, with only seven episodes remaining, folks everywhere are wondering how it all ends for Ruth Langmore and the gang on the Netflix drama. With her star shining brighter than ever, it’s fair to wonder how Garner does it all. Well, the “Ozark” star Julia Garner revealed who inspires her in a new interview.

It’s art, folks. Yes, in a new interview on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Garner talked about art. She said, “So, I’m very visual and I get inspired from different things, and I really just kind of wanted the spirit of, like, a Caravaggio painting and the darkness.”

That’s where Garner goes to get inspired by the character of Ruth. Even one particular painting for that unforgettable scream at the end of Season 4: Part 1 finale. Garner also revealed that her father is an art teacher, so she has been around art all of her life. It inspires her acting.

Agent Maya Miller’s Decision

Ruth Langmore is in quite a difficult spot on “Ozark”. With only seven episodes remaining, Ruth has a lot on her plate. None of it is good. Because of Agent Miller going rogue, Omar Novarro is no longer running the cartel. Instead, it is his nephew Javi. With Javi taking over, his ruthless nature has become a huge problem for the Byrdes and Ruth. His actions at the end of the first seven episodes of the final season will play a huge role in how it all ends.

Ruth has nothing to lose. Before, she had hope. In the last few episodes, Ruth saw a light at the end of the tunnel. Potentially. She wanted to run away with Wyatt. They had the money to do so. Instead, though, Wyatt chose his new life and his new family. Again, Ruth was left behind in the cold. She lost another person she was close to in Wyatt. Last season it was Wendy Byrde’s brother Ben Davis. Loss is everywhere on “Ozark”. Now, she is coming after Javi with nothing to lose.

This all falls back on Agent Miller. Miller figures to still be a central figure in the final seven episodes. As Javi knows who arrested his uncle. She blew up the deal for Omar and the FBI. How will that factor into Javi’s orbit in the final seven episodes? Ruth has nothing to lose and is coming for Javi. Javi might be coming for Miller.

You can watch “Ozark” on Netflix.