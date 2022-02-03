‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Talks Ruth’s Anger in Season 4, Part One

Of all the wonderful actors making up the cast of the hit Netflix series “Ozark,” it is Julia Garner who steals the screen.

On “Ozark,” Garner plays the headstrong Ruth Langmore, a small-time criminal who becomes Marty Byrde’s right-hand woman. Garner stopped by the Jimmy Fallon Show recently to talk about the fourth “Ozark” season and Ruth’s predicament. After showing a clip from “Ozark,” in which Ruth angrily screams at Marty and Wendy Byrde, Garner reveals her motivation for releasing the devilish scream.

“I look very angry there,” she says looking at a still shot from the scene. “So, I am very visual and I get inspired from different things and I just wanted the spirit of a Caravaggio painting and the darkness. I feel Caravaggio paints intensity and chaos as well.”

The daughter of an art teacher, the “Ozark” star has a deep appreciation of the arts, specifically paintings. Admitting that her motivation for the scene needed a little something extra, Garner also reveals an odd choice.

“Then I realized Mike Tyson is another inspiration to me,” she says to Fallon’s amusement.

Garner then reveals a photo of the world champion boxer from which she draws motivation. The photo shows Tyson getting himself ready before a fight against Evander Holyfield.

“Here’s the thing — Mike Tyson — this face could be in a Caravaggio painting,” she says. “I mean, don’t you think so? I really got inspired from, you know, that spirit. He was very mad there too.”

While it is unlikely we will ever see Mike Tyson in a Caravaggio painting, it does make for an interesting thought. The combination was enough of a motivation for Garner that she gave viewers one of the most memorable scenes of “Ozark” season four. It makes fans wonder what we can expect from the second half of season four.

‘Ozark’ Makes Julia Garner a Household Name as Ruth Langmore

Watching Garner in the interview makes one appreciate just how well Ruth is portrayed in the series.

Ruth is cunning, fearless, and doesn’t back down from anyone — including the powerful organization she works for. It is these qualities that have made Ruth a favorite of “Ozark” fans and made Garner a legitimate superstar. The fourth season of “Ozark,” released just a few weeks ago, has shown viewers a new side of Ruth. Garner is tremendous in the role and has seamlessly given her character incredible depth and raw emotion. Events of the fourth season, including the death of her closest relative, Wyatt, have sent Ruth over the edge.

Ruth now finds herself seeking revenge against a powerful drug cartel. She may have foreshadowed her own ending with her final words of season four.

“If you want to stop me — you’re going to have to f*****g kill me!”