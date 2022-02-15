‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Teases Intense Finale Episodes

How will it all end in “Ozark”? That’s what so many fans of the program are dying to know. Will the Byrdes make it out of the Ozarks in one piece? Well, “Ozark” star Julia Garner is teasing an intense finale episode for the program this fall.

Garner told Entertainment Tonight, “You’re just going to have to wait.” She continued, “It gets more intense. It gets very intense. The ending of season [four], the first half, was just the beginning of the intensity, that ending.” That’s a strong take from Garner. The first seven episodes of the season were rather intense. They also focused on a huge deal between Omar Novarro and the FBI. It was also about the introduction of Omar’s nephew, Javi.

However, Agent Miller goes rogue and throws everything up in the air. Instead of it being a clean break for the Byrdes, it’s anything but. Ruth is perhaps the biggest wildcard in all of this towards the end. She, along with Jonah, has nothing to lose. Both have become completely fed up with the Byrdes and want to do something else. They want to leave. However, they keep running into roadblocks. So, instead, Jonah works with Ruth to help launder her drug money in the early parts of the last season.

Now, though, with Javi leading the cartel things are different. He already made a move that now has Ruth coming for him when he went after her remaining family. But Jonah did give Ruth Javi’s name. How will the Byrdes assist Ruth to get back at Javi? And how does Jonah work with his parents to get out of these final episodes safely?

Some have posited that Wendy might be the one who ultimately gets away with it all. With Ruth promising an “intense” ending, perhaps that means that it does not end poorly for every member of the Byrde family. Folks have wondered if both will die or perhaps one will make it out alive. With Wendy’s political power, perhaps she is the one to ultimately make it out of the cartel, even if it costs her everything.

Jason Bateman on the “Ozark” Ending

Jason Bateman told Indie Wire, “I do know where everything is going to end. He continued, “The specifics leading up to it, I didn’t really grind him on. But I was interested in the big question he has the opportunity to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill? What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done — or lack thereof?”

We don’t know. It could end in a lot of different ways. We just know it will be an “intense” one.