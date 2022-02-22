‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner’s New Show Is Absolutely Dominating the Netflix Charts

Ozark actress Julia Garner has a new show, and it’s getting incredibly popular on Netflix. The show Inventing Anna is from famous Producer Shonda Rhimes. It’s apparently quite the fun watch, and based on what it’s about, that’s not hard to believe.

The new Julia Garner lead Netflix limited series follows the true story of Anna Delvey (Julia Garner). Delvey was a wealthy German socialite who climbed her way to the top of New York Society in the 2010s, but her image was all a lie. She wasn’t wealthy. She wasn’t even German. She was a con artist who scammed multiple people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

All of this she’s able to do with her unbelievable amount of self-confidence. The story became famous thanks to an absolutely wild story published in New York Magazine. Now, the writing of that story is the driving force between Inventing Anna, as it doesn’t only follow Anna Delvey, but Journalist Vivian Kent. The show has ranked #1 in popularity on Netflix according to TV Guide.

It appears that Julia Garner is doing well for Netflix. First with her performance in Ozark and now Inventing Anna.

Julia Garner Says She Gets Inspiration for Her ‘Ozark’ Character From a Surprising Source

Garner plays Ruth on Ozark, and has absolutely flourished in that role. Apparently, she gets inspiration from a surprising source: a Painting and… Mike Tyson.

Here’s her explanation:

“I’m very visual, and I get inspired from different things, and I really kind of just wanted the spirit of a Caravaggio painting, and the darkness,” she said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon . “I feel like Caravaggio paints intensity and chaos so well.”

There’s a photo of Mike Tyson during his 1997 fight with Evander Holyfield that also inspired how she sees Ruth.

“There was still something missing,” the Ozark actress continued. “And then I realized Mike Tyson is another inspiration for me… Here’s the thing. Mike Tyson, this face could be in a Caravaggio painting. Don’t you think so? A character from a Caravaggio painting. I really got inspired by that spirit.”

Ruth, obviously, has quite the rage. She’s incredibly unpredictable but often able to play it quite cool. It would be interesting to know what inspiration Garner took to play her role as Anna Delvey, as the two are very different. Regardless of the process, Garner has managed to wow audiences in her roles.

If you want to catch Julia Garner in either Ozark or Inventing Anna, all you’ll need is a Netflix account.