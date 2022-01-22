‘Ozark’: We Have a Release Month for Season 4, Part 2

Although “Ozark” Season 4 Part 1 just dropped yesterday, fans are already clamoring for Part 2. Well, we have some good news for y’all then.

One of the “Ozark” directors, Amanda Marsalis, revealed that Part 2 will drop sometime this May. So, we’re only a few short months away from the end of the Byrd family’s story. Netflix dropped the first seven episodes (Part 1) on Friday, Jan. 21.

Several reviews have already come in, and it looks like fans are loving the new season. After all, they had to wait nearly two years, since March 2020, to see what happens after that massive Season 3 cliffhanger.

So, how do we know that Part 2 will drop in May? According to PopCulture, Marsalis directed several episodes for Season 4 Part 2, which she hyed up in a recent Instagram Stories post. You can see the post in the tweet below from “Ozark” fan “best of Jason Bateman.”

Marsalis specifically says, “The beginning of the end! Last 7 episodes will be released in May, 4 of which I had the great joy of directing.”

amanda marsalis! pic.twitter.com/KEYccLK0Jc — best of jason bateman (@badpostbateman) January 22, 2022

While sharing the news about Season 4 Part 2, Marsalis also shared a sweet post from “Ozark” star Julia Garner. The Emmy-award-winning actress plays Ruth Langmore on the show. Garner posted this sweet tribute to the series yesterday when Season 4 Part 1 dropped.

“Today is the day. It’s weird to think this is the beginning of the end,” Garner captioned the post. “The end of an era, so near and dear to my heart. I love everyone on this project so much. It really is a family. Here I am with Jason (Bateman) and [Laura Linney]. Thank you for being a guiding light in my life on and off-screen. There is so much unconditional love on this set and that’s really the thing that stands out the most. I hope you enjoy the season. @Ozark is out today on @Netflix. Thank you thank you thank you. I love you all.”

‘Ozark’ Showrunner Talks Decision to Split Season 4 into Two Parts

Earlier this week, “Ozark” showrunner Chris Mundy sat down with The New York Post to discuss how they decided on the timing of the two separate parts of Season 4. At that time, Mundy claimed they didn’t know when Season 4 Part 2 would drop.

“There hasn’t been a decision made as to how far apart the two half-seasons will be,” he told the outlet. “It’s tricky, as writers, because we have to think of it as one final act and, yet, we also realize that people are going to experience it as two different viewing experiences. So, there has to be a satisfying end to the first half and the feeling of beginning in the second — and yet it all needs to be rolling downhill toward our conclusion. We’ve talked endlessly about how to pull off both of those things because, on paper, they don’t easily coexist.”

We have total faith that the “Ozark” writers have found the best solution for their purposes. And we as fans can’t wait to see what Season 4 Part 2 has to offer.