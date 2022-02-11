‘Ozark’: What Was Julia Garner’s First Film Role?

Julia Garner is now a Hollywood star. The breakout star from the Netflix series “Ozark” will star in a new Shonda Rhimes production. It’s called “Inventing Anna” that comes out on February 11. However, what was Julia Garner’s first film role? It was actually the 2003 film “We Are What We Are”. The film is still highly regarded today with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a score of 86 percent.

Julia Garner As Ruth Langmore

Garner has shined on “Ozark” as Ruth Langmore. She is a completely different kind of character than you typically see on television programs. Her character evolution from who she was in the beginning to who she is now is completely different. Ruth has grown in a multitude of ways, but she has also suffered immensely for getting involved with the Byrdes. Just in the last two seasons, she has dealt with the loss of her boyfriend and cousin.

Ruth keeps trying to figure out a way out of the land of the Ozarks but keeps running into dead ends. Now, with only seven episodes remaining folks are wondering how it all ends for Ruth on the show.

Laura Linney on ‘Ozark’

Linney has also become a star on “Ozark”. Like Ruth, her role has evolved immensely since the beginning. She told Indie Wire, “I like to have as much information as I can possibly have, and Chris Mundy is incredibly generous — many people are not.” Linney continued, “There’s a cultural thing in television not to give out information to actors, for whatever reason, I don’t know, other than they’re afraid an actor might have a comment about it or want them to write it differently. But it never makes any sense to me when you don’t give the actors as much information as you can give them, so they can go do their job and craft their work accordingly.”

It’s a different situation, but Linney trusts the showrunners. She wants to have as much information as possible to play the characters as well as possible.

Linney added, “You’ll be able to see how an individual scene will help move the narrative forward for the entire arc.” It adds clarity to it all. She concluded, “So, say for example, if I’m looking at a scene between Ben and I early on, that’s an opportunity for me to lay some groundwork in our relationship; how there really is a very deep bond there. I know it’s important for me to land that [emotion] there, so later on it will pay off — so that knowledge is embedded in the audience, and they have that moving forward.”

She is able to change how she acts in those circumstances when she has more information on the matter.

