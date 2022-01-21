‘Ozark’: What You Should Expect from the Final Season

The ultra-intense, unpredictable thrill ride that is the hit Netflix series “Ozark” has finally made its triumphant return for season four.

“Ozark” showrunner Chris Mundy recently gave fans a small glimpse into the show’s future. It is safe to say that fans can expect the same amount of chaos that fuels the show’s storylines. The story will revolve around Marty and Wendy Byrde and their plight to save their family internally and externally.

“Every year we want our worlds to get bigger and bigger and, at the same time, emotionally, we want to circle back on the people you care about the most,” Mundy says in a recent interview. “The Byrde family’s relationship with each other, their relationship with Ruth, her relationship with Wyatt — you want all these themes pointed at each other, and more intensely, as you go forward. At a certain point, something is going to have to give … as the whole train is hurdling 100 miles per hour.”

“Ozark” fans have been waiting a long time for their favorite show to return and it did so today (Friday). Before inevitably binge-watching the entire season in just a few days, fans are wondering what to expect. Perhaps a better to ask is just what not to expect from the final “Ozark” season. The Netflix series is a show that has lived its entire life on the edge. Any given character can be killed off at any given time as “Ozark” shows no hesitation in sending even its most popular characters on a permanent vacation.

‘Ozark’ Fourth Season Will be Divided Into Two Seasons

Though the fourth and final season of “Ozark” was released today, we won’t get the full story. The fourth season is being divided into two, 7-part runs. It isn’t yet known when the second half of season four will air. Mundy talks about the decision to split the season in half.

“There hasn’t been a decision made as to how far apart the two half-seasons will be,” he says. “It’s tricky, as writers, because we have to think of it as one final act and, yet, we also realize that people are going to experience it as two different viewing experiences. So, there has to be a satisfying end to the first half and the feeling of beginning in the second — and yet it all needs to be rolling downhill toward our conclusion. We’ve talked endlessly about how to pull off both of those things because, on paper, they don’t easily coexist.”

How will it all end? We have just a little while longer to find out.