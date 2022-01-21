‘Ozark’: Where Darlene and Omar Stand at the End of Season Three

Ozark Season 4: Part 1 became readily available for folks on Friday on the streaming giant Netflix. Yes, after almost two years away, Ozark is back with a two-part finale spread across two seasons in 2022. One of the key players, or villains, rather in the finale season of the program involves both Darlene and Omar. The two, at this point, are both villains but are both going against one another.

Yes, with Darlene electing to get back into the heroin drug trade business, she pits herself against the Navarro drug cartel and the Byrdes. The end of Season 3 saw that this battle was just beginning, highlighted by Ruth Langmore leaving the Byrdes to saddle up with her cousin and Darlene after Wendy sacrificed her own brother for the cartel in a mess involving Helen Pierce.

Now, we will see how the two villains square off, as Darlene has already killed another cartel member in her own home for name-calling. Only time will tell how the two of them go to war in the land of the Ozarks.

Ruth Langmore is the wildcard in this mess. She was a protege with Marty, but after getting involved with Ben, Wendy’s brother, everything changed. His outburst towards Helen was the big storyline of the final season. Now, Ruth is hurt and can’t trust the Byrdes. Instead, she’s trusting another villain in Darlene and going up against the cartel.

Lisa Emery on Playing Darlene

Darlene is a terrifying figure on the show. The woman has killed both her husband, for going too soft in her eyes, and a cartel leader for name-calling. Darlene remains one of the chilliest members of the show and is hard to read.

She told the New York Post, “I did a play called ‘Iron’ with a character who was terrifying.” She continued,“It took place in Northern England in a prison and [my character] had killed her husband with a hammer. She scared me more than Darlene, almost. They both had the same m.o.” So she has some experience playing this sort of deranged character.

She continued, “I have to say, I can’t think of her as evil or else what would be the point?” She concluded, “She has to have some kind of really strong convictions about what’s been done to the Snell family. I think she’s twisted but I think I have to believe in her. For me, it’s a joy to play that side of somebody, that scary stuff. It’s because you get to throw it all out there.”

She has her convictions, and she remains as terrifying as ever. Still today. You can watch the first part of the final season of “Ozark” on Netflix now.