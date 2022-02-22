‘Ozark’: Where You’ve Seen Ben Davis Actor Tom Pelphrey Before

A lot of actors get work on other shows before hitting it big. Where have you seen Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey before he played Ben Davis?

We will get some help to figure this out thanks to IMDb. In case you did not know, Ozark is playing on Netflix and stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. But we’re not talking about them right now. Let’s put our focus on Pelphrey and his roles.

Soap opera fans will recognize him from roles on two CBS shows. He played Jonathan Randall on Guiding Light and Mick Dante on As the World Turns. That was between 2003-10. But Tom Pelphrey also had other appearances on some procedural dramas and other shows. In 2007-08, he popped up on The Burg, Numb3rs, Birds of American, Ghost Whisperer, and CSI: Miami.

‘Ozark’ Star Had Appearances on ‘The Good Wife,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ In His Career

Other TV series work for the Ozark star included Body of Proof starring Dana Delany, The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, The Following, and Black Box. In 2009 and 2016, Pelphrey made two different appearances on Law & Order: SVU. He had a regular role on Banshee as Kurt Bunker between 2015-16.

Then he had a turn on Chicago P.D. in an episode. Pelphrey played Ward Meachum on Iron Fist, and all this led to him playing Ben Davis in Ozark back in 2020.

Let’s look at some bio information about this actor. Pelphrey was born and raised in New Jersey. He started acting in high school and attended Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. Pelphrey also studied Shakespeare at the Globe Theatre in London, England.

Actor Made His Broadway Debut In Judy Garland Play ‘End of the Rainbow’

He won Emmy Awards for playing Randall. But he did return to the theater for work. The actor made his Broadway debut as Mickey Deans, the last husband of Judy Garland, in End of the Rainbow. The play was about the final days of Garland’s life.

With just a few episodes left, some folks are curious to know how it all will end for the Byrdes. Will Marty and Wendy and the kids make it out of the Ozarks and the cartel once and for all? Some fans are wondering why the FBI doesn’t just arrest Marty.

They know what Marty has been up to. One user on Reddit wrote, “I’m not sure if I missed it or something but why is it again that the FBI doesn’t just arrest Marty for his association with the cartel? I know he’s a vital source of information, but even after the FBI captures Navarro they talk to Marty as if he committed no crime. What’s the story there?”