’Ozark’s Julia Garner Says Mike Tyson Is an ‘Inspiration’ for Her Character

Julia Garner has some interesting inspirations for her “Ozark” character Ruth Langmore. During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Garner discussed some of her unique influences for the cunning Ruth.
“I’m very visual, and I get inspired from different things, and I really kind of just wanted the spirit of a Caravaggio painting, and the darkness,” she began. “I feel like Caravaggio paints intensity and chaos so well.” Looking at Caravaggio’s “Medusa,” which she cites as a specific influence, it’s easy to see where Garner gets that notion. But, there’s another unusual influence that Garner cites as helping her develop her character.
Mike Tyson. Specifically, a photo of him that was taken during his fight against Evander Holyfield in 1997. There’s a controlled rage in Tyson during that fight that comes across on his face. “There was still something missing,” continued Garner. “And then I realized Mike Tyson is another inspiration for me… Here’s the thing. Mike Tyson, this face could be in a Caravaggio painting. Don’t you think so? A character from a Caravaggio painting. I really got inspired by that spirit.”
Ruth Langmore also harbors a sort of controlled rage, the sense that you never know when she’s going to snap. And when she snaps, she snaps. She’s a complex character, and Julia Garner’s incredible portrayal has earned her two Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. “Ozark” has come to an end, but you can catch Julia Garner’s amazing talent in “Inventing Anna” on Netflix.
Julia Garner Teases How ‘Ozark’ Ends
The second part of “Ozark” season 4 is due out later this year, but Julia Garner gave us all a little taste of what’s to come. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Garner told fans they’re “just going to have to wait.” She continued by giving away a few hints about the craziness of the last half of the season.
“It gets more intense. It gets very intense,” she said. “The ending of season [four], the first half, was just the beginning of the intensity, that ending.” I can’t imagine how it gets any crazier than it already has, but I trust Julia Garner. If anyone would know, it’s her.
The first half of the season has been intense, either way. Jonah is laundering money for Ruth, Navarro is making a deal with the FBI, and Agent Miller takes that and goes rogue with it, and the Byrdes are just trying to make a clean break from the cartel, but keep hitting roadblocks. Serious, dangerous roadblocks. Can everyone get out safely, and alive, at the end? I get the feeling there’s going to be some more major losses before “Ozark” tosses its hat in the ring.