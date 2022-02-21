’Ozark’s Julia Garner Says Mike Tyson Is an ‘Inspiration’ for Her Character

Julia Garner has some interesting inspirations for her “Ozark” character Ruth Langmore. During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Garner discussed some of her unique influences for the cunning Ruth.

“I’m very visual, and I get inspired from different things, and I really kind of just wanted the spirit of a Caravaggio painting, and the darkness,” she began. “I feel like Caravaggio paints intensity and chaos so well.” Looking at Caravaggio’s “Medusa,” which she cites as a specific influence, it’s easy to see where Garner gets that notion. But, there’s another unusual influence that Garner cites as helping her develop her character.

Mike Tyson. Specifically, a photo of him that was taken during his fight against Evander Holyfield in 1997. There’s a controlled rage in Tyson during that fight that comes across on his face. “There was still something missing,” continued Garner. “And then I realized Mike Tyson is another inspiration for me… Here’s the thing. Mike Tyson, this face could be in a Caravaggio painting. Don’t you think so? A character from a Caravaggio painting. I really got inspired by that spirit.”

Ruth Langmore also harbors a sort of controlled rage, the sense that you never know when she’s going to snap. And when she snaps, she snaps. She’s a complex character, and Julia Garner’s incredible portrayal has earned her two Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. “Ozark” has come to an end, but you can catch Julia Garner’s amazing talent in “Inventing Anna” on Netflix.

Medusa by Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio (Photo by © Summerfield Press/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Julia Garner Teases How ‘Ozark’ Ends

The second part of “Ozark” season 4 is due out later this year, but Julia Garner gave us all a little taste of what’s to come. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Garner told fans they’re “just going to have to wait.” She continued by giving away a few hints about the craziness of the last half of the season.

“It gets more intense. It gets very intense,” she said. “The ending of season [four], the first half, was just the beginning of the intensity, that ending.” I can’t imagine how it gets any crazier than it already has, but I trust Julia Garner. If anyone would know, it’s her.

The first half of the season has been intense, either way. Jonah is laundering money for Ruth, Navarro is making a deal with the FBI, and Agent Miller takes that and goes rogue with it, and the Byrdes are just trying to make a clean break from the cartel, but keep hitting roadblocks. Serious, dangerous roadblocks. Can everyone get out safely, and alive, at the end? I get the feeling there’s going to be some more major losses before “Ozark” tosses its hat in the ring.