Paige Spiranac Throws Shade at Patrick Mahomes Fiancée, Brother Jackson After Chiefs Loss

Paige Spiranac took a shot at Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews and brother Jackson following the Chiefs’ loss in the AFC Championship on Sunday. The pair have been the target of online criticisms for much of this season for their social media posts and TikTok videos.

Spiranac, ex-professional golfer and social media star, joined in on the dogpile Monday with a tweet about Mahomes’ future wife and 21-year-old brother. “Patrick Mahomes is down bad. Imagine losing today and then having to go home to Jackson and Brittany making TikToks,” she wrote on Monday.

Patrick Mahomes is down bad. Imagine losing today and then having to go home to Jackson and Brittany making TikToks — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 30, 2022

Some football fans and social media users have taken issue with Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes over their posts. For example, Matthews claimed the refs “screwed” the Chiefs out of a No. 1 seed in the AFC after they lost to the Bengals in the last week of the season. She also voiced frustrations with officials following Chiefs’ losses, including in Sunday’s loss in the AFC Championship. The week prior, Matthews caught backlash when she sprayed champagne on Chiefs fans from her luxury booth at Arrowhead Stadium after the team beat the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Jackson Mahomes is a TikTok star with 1 million followers who regularly posts dance videos. He danced on the sideline before and after several Chiefs games. He danced in front of a private jet. And he even posted a video of him breaking it down in a luxury box following the Chiefs’ 27-24 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. Matthews is a regular fixture in his videos.

Jackson also had his own champagne-gate of sorts. He threw water on a Ravens fan after Baltimore beat the Chiefs earlier this season, ending with a scolding from his big brother after the incident went viral.

Social Media Fires Shots at Brittany Matthews, Jackson Mahomes After Chiefs’ Loss

People flooded Twitter with memes and posts of the same joke before and after Sunday’s game. Many featured Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the person who can save the internet from paying attention to Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes.

“It’s America Vs. Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. Godspeed, Joe Burrow,” one fan tweeted before the game.

When the NFL world had no hope left, only one man stood in the way of Jackson Mahomes making another TikTok at the Super Bowl: pic.twitter.com/CsdQEWqyXi — BengalsGoated (@BengalsGoated) January 24, 2022

Despite the social media criticisms, Brittany Matthews hopes to cash in on the backlash. Just last week, Matthews released “Team Brittany” shirts to raise money for an anti-bullying organization in Kansas City. And not to mention, as Paige Spiranac notes, all of the social media attention does have a silver lining.

“Yeah, let’s be real,” she tweeted. “They are all winning in life and laughing their way all the way to the bank. lol”