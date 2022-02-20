Panel Ruling Upholds Olympic Committee’s Decision to Withhold Medals From U.S. Figure Skating Team

A new panel ruling just upheld the Olympic Committee’s decision to withhold medals from the U.S figure skating team following a doping scandal that’s rocked the world of Ice Skating. The decision, made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), means that the team won’t get their medals by the time the Olympics end.

According to the Washington Post, this decision upholds the decision made by the International Olympic Committee that states it won’t give out medals for any event where Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finished in one of those coveted top three spots.

15-year-old Valieva, whose at the center of this scandal, tested positive for a banned heart medication in December. Valieva was a part of the Russian Olympic Committee’s team. The ROC won the team event with the help of Valieva. The next day, news outlets revealed that she had tested positive for the banned substance.

CAS, to the anger of many in the skating world, actually upheld the Russian anti-doping agency’s decision to let Valieva continue to compete despite the positive test. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the IOC have voiced concerns about that decision and are investigating the result.

Not having an answer for how to medal the teams’ event, the IOC canceled the ceremony. Skaters from the American Team say they’d love to get their silver medals now, even if they have to trade it in for gold following the ruling on the legitimacy of the ROC’s win.

CAS did not give a reason for why they rejected this appeal. Until there’s a determination on the Valieva case, the US team will receive torches instead of medals.

Eyes are on Kamila Valieva’s Highly Controversial Coach Following The Olympic Controversy

While Kamila Valieva is at the center of this controversy, it’s important to note who her coach is. Kamila is coached by none other than incredibly controversial coach Eteri Tutberidze. Her rumored ruthlessness was on full display following Valieva’s free skate.

Valieva’s free skate was disastrous for her. With two falls and a shaky performance, Kamila left the ice feeling defeated. Only got Tutberdize to publicly chastise her to the point of sobbing.

The following day, IOC president Thomas Bach called out the behavior of Tutberidze and her “entourage” in a statement. “I was very, very disturbed yesterday when I watched the competition on TV,” he noted.

Tutberzide is known for reportedly brutal methods. According to USA Today, many skaters refer to her as coaching “one and done” skaters. Or skaters that often compete for a very short time and retire early. The coach also works with doctor Filipp Shvetsky. The Russian Rowing team banned the controversial doctor in 2007 following a doping investigation.

Many in the skating community feel that the events of these Olympic games emphasize the need for the organizations in charge to reform. Hopefully, changes get made.