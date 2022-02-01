Paramount+ Releases First Trailer for ‘The Offer,’ Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Godfather’

Paramount+ has just released a trailer for its latest project – the provocative story behind the making of “The Godfather” starring Miles Teller. The new series, “The Offer,” will premiere in April. And if the trailer is anything to go off of, it’s going to be a doozy.

According to TV Line, the latest drama on the streaming service will air this spring. Showrunner Nikki Toscano is giving fans a look into the gritty story behind the making of one of the best in American film. And apparently, there’s a lot to unfold.

Based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s entire experience filming the drama, “The Offer” will go behind the scenes and showcase what really happened during the stint. Miles Teller will star as Ruddy and he’s joined by an all-star cast. This includes Colin Hanks, Matthew Goode, Giovani Ribisi and Juno Temple to name a few.

When it drops on April 28, Paramount+ is releasing three episodes. The limited series will air a total of ten episodes over the following weeks.

The story will detail the events and obstacles that Ruddy and his team faced as they poured their hearts into the project of making “The Godfather.” Production didn’t go smoothly – as you’ll see in the trailer. And there are many unforeseen events that get in the way.

But take a look for yourselves. It looks to be yet another Paramount+ hit.

The Legacy of “The Godfather”

“The Godfather” premiered in 1972 and is considered an American classic. It was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starred a huge list of Hollywood royalty. This includes Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall and Diane Keaton.

At the time, it was the highest-grossing film of 1972 when it was released in March. It made nearly $300 million in the box office and is still considered to be one of the most successful films of all time. And it certainly has a legacy of its own.

At the Oscars that year, it cleaned up with the awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor for Marlon Brando and Best Picture. The film also earned several other Academy Award nominations. At the time of its release, “The Godfather” received tons of critical and fan acclaim becoming an instant hit.

Further, following the film’s success, two sequels would be made. These include “The Godfather Part II” and “The Godfather Part III.” The franchise is still one of the most-watched in American film history.

Paramount+’s follow-up to the iconic movie is sure to be a huge success. It’ll be drawing fans back to the story that made crime families cool.