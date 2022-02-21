Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Throw Extravagant Bash for Daughter’s First Birthday

Patrick Mahomes had some extra free time ahead of his daughter’s first birthday. So, he put some of the half of a billion dollars the Chiefs are paying him to throw his toddler a birthday party that would rival a Super Bowl celebration.

Sterling Skye turned 1 over the weekend. To celebrate, papa Patrick Mahomes and mom Brittany Matthews went all out, according to TMZ. The engaged couple went with a butterfly theme for the party. They hung hundreds of pink and yellow balloons around the event space that featured several of Mahomes’ teammates and, of course, the couple’s family. Guests shared cake and treats from a cotton candy machine as well.

They both marked the occasion with Instagram posts. “My Ster Girl is ONE!,” Brittany Matthews posted in a photo slideshow from the past year. “I can’t believe it 🥺💕 YOU, my sweet girl, deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more every day, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld.”

Patrick Mahomes also shared several photos of Sterling Skye from the past year. “My ❤️ turns 1 today! Daddy loves you!”

Brittany Matthews on Raising Daughter in the Spotlight

Being a first-time parent isn’t easy, but it’s only compounded when millions of people judge your every move. Brittany Matthews did a question and answer session on Instagram Live last year where she talked about the pitfalls of being a new mom in the spotlight.

“I felt like I couldn’t leave the house,” she said. “When I did, I had to hide and cover [Sterling]. We were ready to start taking her places and enjoy it. [We] didn’t want to have to worry about people taking pictures of her and posting them.”

And while she has some notoriety and more money than most new moms, she still feels the same stresses. Your first child is a learning experience, and the learning curve is steeper than you can imagine if you don’t have kids. Several curious fans wanted to know how her life changed after giving birth.

“Honestly all the sacrifices and changes I have had to make!” she said. “When I eat, what I drink, my sleep, what I do in my free time. It’s not a bad thing in any way. Just having to adjust and change my life a lot.”

But it’s all worth it, she said. She’s never been happier than when meeting her daughter for the first time.

“There is no way to prepare for it,” she said of childbirth. “But you will make it. It will be the great thing ever when you meet that little angel of yours!”