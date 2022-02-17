Patrick Mahomes Fires Back at ‘Weird’ Criticisms After Date Night With Brittany Matthews

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is responding to criticisms on social media. Here’s the full story.

Social media is buzzing after a video was posted showing Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews. On a casual date night, the couple is watching Mahomes’ alma mater, Texas Tech, play against Baylor. When the clip begins, the quarterback has his arm around Matthews. After realizing that the cameras are pointing at him, he pulls his arm away and changes his body language. Brittany Matthews looks annoyed and makes some interesting faces to her friends on the left of her.

Barstool Sports captions the video clip “America’s favorite couple.” Fans in the comments are criticizing Patrick Mahomes’ behavior on the screen. In a tweet of his own, the athlete calls these comments “weird.”

Man people are weird… love you babe @brittanylynne8 ❤️ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 17, 2022

Fans of the couple are responding with more positive messages now.

“Don’t stress, having haters means you’re doing everything right,” one fan says.

“What did y’all do to barstool to make them hate y’all so much? It’s embarrassing on their end how obsessed they are,” another writes.

Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Holidays With Family

It looks like the couple enjoyed their Valentine’s Day together. In an Instagram post, Matthews calls Mahomes her “forever Valentine.” Dressed in matching red ensembles, it appears that the pair is as close as can be.

In addition to being a husband and talented athlete, Mahomes is a father. Their baby girl Sterling Skye, is almost 1 year old. Pictures of their little family leave fans swooning.

From Thanksgiving to Christmas, the couple celebrates their holidays with joy. Although Mahomes keeps his family life pretty private, it is fun to see him posting pictures of his two girls.

Brittany Matthews On Being a Mother

It is difficult being a mother in the public eye. In an Instagram story Q&A, Matthews shares the sacrifices she has made for Sterling Skye.

“Honestly all the sacrifices and changes I have had to make! When I eat, what I drink, my sleep, what I do in my free time. It’s not a bad thing in any way. Just having to adjust and change my life a lot.”

At the beginning of motherhood, it was scary for Matthews to even leave the house with her little girl.

“I felt like I couldn’t leave the house. When I did, I had to hide and cover [Sterling]. We were ready to start taking her places and enjoy it. [We] didn’t want to have to worry about people taking pictures of her and posting them.”

All in all, she assures her fans that motherhood has changed her life for the better.

“There is no way to prepare for it. But you will make it. It will be the great thing ever when you meet that little angel of yours!”