Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Fires Back at Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother.

Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.

“Y’all just be making stuff up these days,” Patrick tweeted along with laughing face emojis. Brittany Matthews shared the tweet along with her own caption that read, “Legit.”

Now, Patrick Mahomes’ mom has entered the chat. According to BroBible, Randi Mahomes took to her Instagram Stories to clap back at critics. You can see a screengrab of her post here.

But essentially, the photo shows one of Kanye West’s previous posts where he holds up a piece of paper. Randi typed over West’s message so it says, “Leave Brittany & all us Mahomes alone.”

“Thanks, @kaynewest I agree,” Randi wrote along with the picture.

So, why are Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes receiving so much hate? Many fans don’t appreciate their behavior during recent NFL games.

The Reason Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee and Brother are Getting Criticized

Most recently, Brittany was criticized for spraying champagne from her seat at a playoff game and getting it all over nearby fans. When people called her out on social media, she replied, “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.” Another tweet read, “Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don’t even know.”

I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2022

From the sound of it, Matthews’ replies on social media have only enraged fans more. Now that Patrick Mahomes has stepped in, perhaps the critiques will lessen.

But people also had issues with the behavior of Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Jackson commonly posts TikToks from the sidelines of his brother’s NFL games. In one of those videos, per Us Weekly, you can see him dancing on the tribute to the late Sean Taylor. Washington painted his number, 21, on the field to show they were retiring it in his honor.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” Jackson later tweeted. “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

In another earlier incident, Jackson poured water on Baltimore Ravens fans after they heckled him for Kansas City’s loss. This took place back in Sept. 2021, at the beginning of the season. The Chiefs narrowly lost to the Ravens, and a few fans stuck around later to heckle Jackson.

Mostly, they yelled things like “I’m so sorry for ya.” Then, Jackson grabbed a big bottle of water and dumped it all over the Ravens fans. The person holding the camera takes it in stride and just yells, “Let’s go!!”