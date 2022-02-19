Patrick Mahomes Shoots Down Report About Banning His Fiancee & Brother From Games

Following the recent reports that his fiancee Brittany Matthews and his brother Jackson Mahomes are banned from games during the 2022 football season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has officially cleared the air of all the rumors.

According to Fox News, the reports state that Patrick Mahomes had a sit-down with Brittany and Jackson to instruct them to not attend any games in the upcoming season. Rich Ohrnberg, a former NFL player turned analyst, notably relayed the message from a source. He also tweeted that Mahomes believes his fiancee and brother became a “distraction” during the 2021 season.

However, Patrick Mahomes did not keep silent about these rumors. Along with retweeting a FanDuel tweet, the quarterback declared, “Y’all just be making stuff up these days.”

Eventually, Ohrnberger retracted his comments. He revealed that he received the information from someone he trusted. “I can’t substantiate the information that I tweeted out earlier today regarding Patrick Mahomes and his family. The source I received this information from was posing as someone I trust. I will delete this tweet later today along with the original thread. Please pass this along.”

The latest debunking of rumors comes just after Patrick Mahomes fired back at “weird” criticism after he and Brittany had a date night earlier this week. As previously reported, a clip from Barstool showed the football player having his arm around Matthews. He eventually realizes that the camera is pointed at him and he pulled his arm away. He also “changed” his body language. Meanwhile, Matthews looked annoyed.

Patrick Mahomes responded to the comments with, “Man people are weird… love you babe.”

Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out About the Viral Video Involving His Brother Jackson

In September 2021, Patrick Mahomes dealt with some drama over a viral video involving his brother Jackson pouring water at or near a heckling Baltimore Ravens fan.

According to KSHB, the quarterback addressed the situation. “Obviously, it’s something we don’t want to necessarily do. There were things that were to him and Brittany that you don’t see on the clip. He’s been good at trying not to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it. And he’ll learn from it and try to stay from those people as best as he can.”

Later on, in the 2021 season, Brittany became the center of attention. She was seen spraying champagne on fans after the Kansas City Chiefs won a playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. After sharing numerous tweets from those supporting her and her actions at the game, Matthews declared on Twitter, “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.”

She then tweeted, “Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don’t even know.”