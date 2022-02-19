‘Pawn Stars’ Boss Rick Harrison Gets His Fans Talking Over ‘President’s Day’ Post

Of all the things that history buff Rick Harrison adores, it’s perhaps American history that wins him over the most. The “Pawn Stars” personality absolutely loves a good piece of historical significance. This includes presidential artifacts. And with President’s Day coming up on Monday, the pawnbroker is reminding fans.

With a post on Instagram, Harrison is giving a nod to the holiday. He shares a photo of himself sitting at a very presidential-looking desk – complete with an American flag in the background.

“Getting ready for Presidents Day weekend. Who is your favorite President?” Harrison poses for his fans.

And plenty of people were there to respond. Several people, both national and international, weighed in on the discussion. The “Pawn Stars” personality didn’t share his own thoughts about which American president has his vote, but he’s here for the holiday because of what it represents.

“Pawn Stars” Impact Over the Years

While “Pawn Stars” has been around as one of the History Channel favorites for years, Rick Harrison still has a love and appreciation for what the show does. He’s not someone who’s super into fame – the pawnbroker has also been in the business for years before the show took off.

However, Harrison believes it’s become so successful because it stays true to the stories of the people and their interesting pieces of history.

The “Pawn Stars” frontman once spoke about how his producers described the show.

“My producer calls it laugh-and-learn-TV,” Harrison says. “For years, everyone has joked around at my pawn shop: ‘If you bring that back to Rick, he’s going to give you a history lesson,’ but I really believe people prefer to watch a normal guy just talking to them to learn history — or just to learn anything, for that matter — instead of a professor talking down to them. When you were a kid, it was lot easier to learn from your dad than it was from your teacher, you know?”

Further, Harrison goes on to describe how the show is a little bit of everything – and has something to offer everyone who tunes in. After all, the show is one of the longest-running and most popular on the History Channel.

“I think the thing is, it’s a little bit of everything. It’s a history show, it’s Pimp My Ride, it’s American Chopper, it’s sort of like a game show because everyone wants to know if they win in the end. They always want to know, “Is it real? Is it fake?” There are a lot of different things going on in the show, and it attracts a really broad range of people,” Harrison says.