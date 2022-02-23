‘Pawn Stars’: Chumlee Adds Perfect Disney-Themed Caption on Artsy New Selfie

Pawn Stars team member Chumlee often keeps us entertained on his Instagram page with his hilarious jokes, puns and poses, and his most recent addition to his profile didn’t disappoint.

Earlier today, Chumlee posted a photo of himself in a hat and jacket in front of a window. Behind him, the sun shone just above his shoulder from across the room. Naturally, the Pawn Stars celebrity thought of the iconic quote from The Lion King when Mufasa showed young Simba the limits of their kingdom.

“Everything the light touches is yours,” Chumlee wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Chumlee’s boss and Pawn Stars shop owner, Rick Harrison, engaged his fans with a post that honored President’s Day. On his page, he asked fans, “Getting ready for Presidents Day weekend. Who is your favorite President?”

Not surprisingly, this caused quite a bit of controversy and discussion in the comments. Some fans responded with names like Reagan, Trump, Kennedy and Lincoln. Others decided to go the more comical route with answers like Morgan Freeman and Elon Musk. Several even suggested that Harrison run in the next election. While Harrison is obviously the leader on Pawn Stars, we don’t think he’ll be in the Oval Office anytime soon.

‘Pawn Stars’ Shop Owner Calls Show ‘Laugh-and-Learn TV’

As is clear from both Chumlee and Harrison’s posts on Instagram, the Pawn Stars value comedy and entertainment as much as they do history and culture. For years, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas has taught its fans about a wide breadth of national and world history through the items that sellers bring to the counter. And according to Harrison, this was exactly the show’s intention.

In a past interview, Harrison spoke to the balance between entertainment and education on Pawn Stars.

“My producer calls it laugh-and-learn-TV,” Harrison said. “For years, everyone has joked around at my pawn shop: ‘If you bring that back to Rick, he’s going to give you a history lesson,’ but I really believe people prefer to watch a normal guy just talking to them to learn history — or just to learn anything, for that matter — instead of a professor talking down to them. When you were a kid, it was lot easier to learn from your dad than it was from your teacher, you know?”

He continued, “I think the thing is, it’s a little bit of everything. It’s a history show, it’s Pimp My Ride, it’s American Chopper, it’s sort of like a game show because everyone wants to know if they win in the end. They always want to know, “Is it real? Is it fake?” There are a lot of different things going on in the show, and it attracts a really broad range of people,” Harrison says.