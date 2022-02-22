‘Pawn Stars’: Chumlee Shows Off the Man Bun in New Pic

Oh, Chumlee. What a character and one of the most beloved stars of Pawn Stars. His fashion choices are always very interesting.

Although he has a hard time telling a fake Rolex from a real one, Chum has some high-end tastes. From shoes to hoodies, and more. He has even rocked designer ball caps before. For years, Chumlee has had long hair, so his choice of hairdo shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who knows him.

In a recent Instagram post, Chum took the time to pose, sort of, for a picture while out on the town. He looks like he is at a coffee shop or some kind of low-key restaurant. He’s also got a Yin-Yang hoodie on that fans seem to have liked. Surely it is some kind of designer brand.

Chumlee is known for these weird and unusual outfits and styles. He has the confidence and attitude that just makes it all work. When you see him wearing something bizarre, it’s less, “Oh what is that?” and more “Look at what Chum did now.” What I’m saying is that it has become expected from the Pawn Stars funny man.

Who would have thought that a childhood friendship would lead a guy like Chumlee to a life of designer and high fashion? History Channel money sure does seem like it’s doing alright, that’s for sure. Of course, Chum grew up with Corey Harrison. But, even so, he was never supposed to be a regular part of the show. His personality just proved to be too much and he worked his way into being the star he is today.

So, what has been going on at the Pawn Stars shop recently?

‘Pawn Stars’ Chumlee Shoots a Cannon at a Car

Most of the time, Chumlee is seen as the funny guy on the show. He is also the resident nerd for Pawn Stars and usually talks about items such as action figures and comic books with some expert knowledge. However, Chum also likes to do the cool stuff on the show. Like destroying a car via cannon.

He posted a video to his Instagram, and it looked like the camera crews were out and everyone was ready to see some ish blow up. Basically a giant mortar, the cannon shoots off a round that doesn’t land for a good three or four seconds. When it does make an impact, the damage is amazing.

Chumlee and the Pawn Stars guys are always doing stuff like that. When Rick has a gun or something cool come into the shop, he usually takes it out for a test drive at the range. This took that to a whole new level, that’s for sure.