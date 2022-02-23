‘Pawn Stars’: One Expert Has an Impressive Background in Swords

The Pawn Stars staff are never afraid to recruit some professional help when they don’t know enough about an object to make an offer. While shop owner Rick Harrison and his team are extremely knowledgeable about a wide range of disciplines, every now and again, they’ll run into an item that requires special expertise to examine. This is especially true when a seller walks in with what they believe is a historic blade. When this happens, they call in the big guns – or rather, the big swords.

Enter Mike Yamasaki, Pawn Stars‘ “Japanese sword expert” that has had decades of experience in the field. According to the pawnshop, Yamasaki grew up in Los Angeles and developed an interest in swords and blades from an early age. In fact, much like the show’s multi-generational leadership, Yamasaki first learned about swords from his grandfather.

Later in life, the Pawn Stars expert studied at the Japanese Sword Museum (NBTHK). He even earned the title of “All Japan Appraisal Champion” for his appraising skills, the only non-japanese individual to do so. Beyond lending his years of knowledge at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Yamasaki also gives lectures at the American Branch of the Japanese Sword Museum. In his free time, he continues to collect and curate swords for museums and facilities across the country.

Needless to say, Yamasaki is an invaluable source to the Pawn Stars.

‘Pawn Stars’ Shop Owner Calls in the Sword Expert After Employee Makes Huge Mistake

Although the Pawn Stars have certainly learned a lot from the items they’ve seen in the shop, they’re certainly no Yamasaki. But sometimes, pride can get in the way of logic. That’s exactly what happened to Chumlee when he decided he knew enough to purchase several supposed samurai swords without consulting the professionals. Chumlee ended up spending $4,000 on the three swords.

Of course, when Harrison caught wind of the sale, he immediately enlisted the help of Yamasaki. Hopefully, he would be able to tell them just how much money the shop truly earned or lost in the transaction.

Check out what the sword expert discovers below.

Luckily, for the Pawn Stars employee, the first of the three swords was truly authentic. According to Yamasaki, the tang of the blade boasted the signature of the famous swordsmith, Takahashi Naganobu. And, with only one small nick on the edge, the weapon was still in relatively good condition. The second sword, too, looked to be real, dating back to the 1400s to 1500s. Unfortunately, that’s where the good news ended. The last sword’s signature was most definitely a forgery.

Despite the loss on the last blade, Yamasaki estimated the worth of the three blades at $13,000. Not too bad for a sword amateur like Chumlee.