‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Finds the ‘Best Mexican Food in Vegas’

Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars is a big name around town in Las Vegas. So, when he goes out and gives a local spot his endorsement, it’s a big deal.

That’s been the trend over on Harrison’s Instagram lately. He seems to be getting out and enjoying some of that Vegas nightlife and the other great activities you can do in Sin City. While there is a lot of shopping, art museums, and of course, casinos to go to, Rick had his mind on one thing. Mexican food.

So, the Pawn Stars head man made his way to Salud Mexican Bistro. While he was there, he decided to snap a pic and shared it with his followers. Salud gets the big thumbs up from Harrison as he calls it the, “Best Mexican food in Vegas.”

Rick had the duck carnitas, which he said, “are amazing.” While I can’t say I have ever seen or heard of duck carnitas, it does sound very interesting. Duck is such an underrated protein, especially in America. I harvested two on my farm last year and the results have been delicious. So, I’m going to go with Rick here and say if you’re in Vegas, give those duck carnitas a try. Especially if you haven’t had duck before.

Rick Harrison has been doing some local tourism in recent weeks. It wasn’t that long ago when he went out on the town and visited two newer places in his little corner of Vegas by the Pawn Stars shop. One happened to be a new skateboard shop, and Rick even picked up a new piece of art at the other location. Just a day in the life of the TV star.

‘Pawn Stars’ Chumlee and Corey Still Close Friends

Now, the idea for Pawn Stars was to show off this great family-owned business. Richard, Rick, and Corey Harrison. Chumlee was going to be featured in a couple of scenes here and there. Kind of how other characters have been used on the show in the past. Like the security guy and other employees at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

However, Chumlee, Corey’s childhood friend, proved to be too funny. Fans wanted to see him as much as possible. Now, no one could see the show without him. The two have been inseparable for a long time. In fact, they are still often hanging out. Chum shared a photo of the two recently and asked fans to caption it. The two are both in dark sunglasses and while Corey rocks a black t-shirt, Chumlee is in a bright tie-dye piece. Just a great juxtaposition.

Pawn Stars has arguably been so successful because of that one childhood friendship. The fact that they can still get along after all these years is impressive. Chumlee can be a character. However, it’s clear that he’s part of the Harrison family at this point.