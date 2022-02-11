‘Pawn Stars’: Rick Harrison Has All of Your Valentine’s Day Needs Covered

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and if you’re looking for a unique way to show that special someone how much you care, “Pawn Stars” Rick Harrison has just what you need. The famous pawnbroker hilariously shared the details. He’s apparently joining dozens of other celebrities who are making appearances on Cameo.

In a post on Instagram, Harrison shared a picture of himself dressed as Cupid. This outfit is complete with golden wings and a sash that says “Be Mine.”

“Why buy flowers when you can send your Valentine a personal message from me? ♥️ Click the @cameo link on my profile,” the “Pawn Stars” personality captioned the photo.

People can use Cameo to get their favorite stars to send a message to someone in their lives. This is usually done for a special birthday, anniversary or some other celebratory occasion. And it appears that Harrison is the latest to join the ranks of celebs on the app.

So if you’re feeling like doing something sweet for your Valentine who also happens to love “Pawn Stars,” this is your chance to really impress.

“Pawn Stars” Rick Harrison Explains Why He Unplugs For Awhile

When he’s not busy making Cameos for fans or filming “Pawn Stars,” Rick Harrison says he chooses to live off the grid for half the year.

And we don’t blame him. With being in the spotlight for years now, Harrison needs time to break away from the cameras and fame. The history buff is always surrounded by people – he needs a little time to himself.

Speaking in an interview, the “Pawn Stars” personality opened up about how he likes to spend his time when he’s not filming.

“Most people don’t know this about me, I live off the grid probably four, five months a year, at least, when I’m not in Vegas,” Harrison explained. “Years ago, I ended up buying this place. As a matter of fact, it didn’t even have batteries or anything in it. Over the years I’ve sort of created my own little paradise. I have a hydroelectric power plant, I have wind turbines, I have solar. And, I’m able to power three houses, two garages, and a full-blown machine shop completely off the grid. This is really my dream spot.”

Further, the television personality spoke about how the show’s success is a strange concept to him.

“Oh yeah. It’s deeply weird. I’ve been mobbed in Kuala Lumpur,” Harrison said. “For years, I pitched a reality show because I thought it would be good for business. For lack of a better term, I was always just a media whore, and whenever I got national press, it was good for business. I never thought it would turn into this.”