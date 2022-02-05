‘Pawn Stars’: Rick Harrison Welcomes a ‘Great New Store’ to the Neighborhood

If you are a new business in Las Vegas, getting the big thumbs up from Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars is a huge deal.

It isn’t every day that a new place opens up in Rick’s area. He has two locations, of course. The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop as well as his BBQ restaurant. However, it seems that there is a new shop. Harrison has already been there to buy some things and take a quick photo.

Pharmacy Boardshop is a new location in Vegas. The shop looks pretty sweet. If you ever happen to stop by the Pawn Stars place, it won’t be far away. Check out Rick’s post below and get a small glimpse of the store along with a photo of Rick and the (assumed) owner.

“Great new store in the neighborhood,” the Pawn Stars lead man wrote. “Thanks for having us over today!”

If I’m being honest, this seems like Chumlee’s place to be. Really, skate shops can be some of the most unique places you’ll ever go to. I remember taking trips to the skate park in Louisville when I was younger. Adrenaline Zone (RIP) was the place to be for sure. Ah, memories.

If you check out the tagged page Rick has in the post, you can see all sorts of photos from the store. All of those colorful boards, the shirts, and more. Of course, there are some sick highlight videos of local skaters as well.

The Pawn Stars endorsement must be really cool for the board shop. If I were ever in that part of Vegas, I’d have to take a look at what is going on over at Pharmacy.

‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Spends Time Away at Oregon Cabin

Rick knows what the Outsider life is about. He has a cabin in Oregon that he takes trips and vacations to. When he wants a break from the sand and the heat of Las Vegas, he can get away to the Pacific Northwest. The Pawn Stars star likes to take in the fresh air and relax.

In a recent post, a picture of Harrison at his water-side cabin, he said, “Land really is the best art.” A quote from Andy Warhol. Rick looks to be taking it all in while out among the trees. He is often seen doing things like driving dune buggies, shooting large canons, and spending his time alone in the woods.

Pawn Stars has clearly been very kind to Harrison. Rick and his family, plus Chumlee, have been entertaining folks for over a decade now. That’s impressive no matter how you cut it. Where will Rick end up next?