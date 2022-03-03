‘Pawn Stars’: Rick Harrison Went Full ‘Jurassic Park’ for His ‘Paleontology Training’ in Texas

When we last saw “Pawn Stars” Rick Harrison, he was getting his fill of Texas barbecue on the road with Chumlee. It appears that the pawnbroker is continuing his tour of the Lone Star state. And in this case, he’s channeling his inner “Jurassic Park” character for a paleontology class.

In a post on Instagram, the TV star shows he’s very dedicated to learning about the prehistoric era. It’s common knowledge that Harrison likes to be silly and dress in theme when appropriate. And this scenario is no different. In a tan hat with sunglasses, the “Pawn Stars” frontman is holding up a green, stuffed dinosaur as he reports that his “paleontology” lessons are going well.

“How do you like my outfit for paleontology training? @chumlee and I are looking for buried fossil treasure with @texasthroughtime. Our great Texas road trip continues!” Harrison captions the photo.

Though it’s uncertain what kinds of things the “Pawn Stars” personalities are filming in Texas, it’s sure to be really fun based on Harrison’s social media accounts. In a similar post, Harrison previously showed that he was having a super fun time on a road trip with Chumlee. The two were enjoying some brisket and other sides at Tony’s Backyard BBQ in Hillsboro.

“Pawn Stars” Rick Harrison’s Mother Suing in Civil Claim

And we’re glad to see that Harrison is having a bit of fun. Especially in light of recent events. There are reports last month that Harrison’s mom was suing him – though the “Pawn Stars” star believes she’s under the coercion of other people.

According to the lawsuit, Joanne Harrison is suing her son for an ownership dispute from the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. The complicated issue of the civil claim boils down to a time in the 2000s when Joanne Harrison fell into a coma. At that period, she and Richard “Old Man” Harrison had previously owned and established the now famous Las Vegas pawn shop. It became renowned in 2009 with the premiere of “Pawn Stars.” Harrison’s mother is claiming she hasn’t seen documents with her ownership rights since that time.

Further, when Joanne came out of her coma at the time, she signed over 51% of the shop to Rick, in order for him to help run it.

Since that time, and following the elder Harrison’s death, Joanne is claiming she wasn’t aware of what she was signing over when Harrison asked her to sign those documents.

“The allegations are false,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who originally reported the story. “And I think that my 81-year old mother is being manipulated by others for their personal gain.”