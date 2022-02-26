‘Pawn Stars’ Star Rick Harrison Being Sued by His Mother: Here’s Why

Joanne Harrison has filed a lawsuit against her son, Pawn Stars frontman Rick Harrison, over an assets and ownership dispute.

As reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Rick has failed to hand over financial documentation confirming her ownership percentage in his Nevada-based Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

The civil suit names Rick, the pawn shop, JoRich Properties, Harrison Properties, and other business entities as defendants.

According to the documents, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop was built by Rick’s parents, Joanne and Richard Harrison, who is better known as “the old man.”

“Through years of hard work, Richard and Joanne were able to turn their buy and sell shop into a pawn shop, which in 2009 became the World-Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop,” reads the suit.

Joanne Unknowingly Signed Away Her Portion of the ‘Pawn Stars’ Business

In the early 2000s, Joanne fell into a coma and spent time in the ICU. When she awoke, her son asked her to sign over 51% ownership interest in the pawn shop. The remaining 49% stayed with his father.

Joanne claims that “she did not know or fully understand” what she was agreeing to at the time.

In fact, she states that she did not know about the agreement until she fully recovered. As the suit continues, Joanne notes that when she learned that she gave away her share in the business, she and Rick had an argument. But she eventually backed down when her husband assured her that Rick “would not do anything to harm her and suggested that she should just let the issue go and allow Rick to look after her shares.”

When Richard passed away in 2018, she inherited his shares. But according to her, Rick has yet to provide her with full documentation of its finances.

Joanne also claims that she doesn’t have a proper accounting of more than $600,000 worth of cash and silver she says her husband earned before his death.

After Richard died, Rick gave his mother $25k a month for living expenses. Then when the pandemic hit, he reduced the amount to $20K. And according to Joanne, he completely stopped payments a few months later.

Rick Harrison alleges that he has given his mother all of the documentation. And predatory attorneys are trying to get a share of the family fortune.

“The allegations are false,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And I think that my 81-year old mother is being manipulated by others for their personal gain.”

The lawsuit asks for unspecified damages, a totaling of all assets, a court order banning Rick Harrison from using funds that belong to his mother, and “a constructive trust” over property that belongs to her.