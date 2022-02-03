Peacock Releases Trailer for ‘Tiger King’-Adjacent Show ‘Joe vs. Carole’

The story of Tiger King and Carole Baskin is coming to Peacock!

The NBC streaming platform original series Joe vs Carole released an official trailer. The mini-series stars John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon as the two adversaries.

The show is based on the podcast created by Robert Moor called “Joe Exotic”. Joe vs Carole will tell the story of the two’s bitter rivalry. The first episode in the series debuts on March 3.

The trailer marked the first time that fans got to see McKinnon and Mitchell in full character.

Actors Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, and David Wenham are also featured in the series.

The clip showed the two battling it out in court. Baskin is seen attempting to sue the Tiger King for abusing his animals and the illegal act of breeding his cats for profit.

“He has no idea what I’ve been through in my life,” Baskin said. “Individually we are a whimper, but together, we are a roar.”

Additionally, fans see Baskin’s second husband and Exotic’s two husbands on their famous pink outdoor wedding day.

Watch the trailer, below.

‘Tiger King’ Legal Drama

In real life, Joe Exotic was resentenced by a judge to 21 years in prison. The Netflix star begged for a new sentence and leniency as he has prostate cancer and is undergoing treatment. Previously, he was sentenced to 22 years but already served the single year this past year.

Firstly, the court convicted him on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and neglect. He also was charged with two counts of attempted murder for hire plot. Exotic was convicted of attempting to kill Carole Baskin through an “assassin.”

Before the first season of Tiger King aired on Netflix, Exotic was sentenced in January of 2020. The two counts were because he attempted to hire two separate men to kill the animal welfare activist. While he was in prison, he still recorded videos for the second season, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. He claims that he is being set up and that he did not hire anyone to kill Baskin.

Finally, in November 2021, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Officials told USA Today that he would need at least eight weeks of radiation treatment.

Furthermore, he requested that he have a re-sentencing date between January 20 and 31 to accomodate the treatments. If he was to be released, he could have gotten more adequate health care.

“Additionally, if Mr. Maldonado is released within the next six to 18 months, more advanced options are available to him,” the filing stated.

Exotic’s attorney John Phillips said that medical care in prison “isn’t the best and justice is slow. It’s a competition of life and liberty no one wants any part of.”