Peyton Manning Congratulates Tom Brady on a Historic Career After His Retirement

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL. After two seasons in Tampa Bay, the first where he won another Super Bowl ring for the Bucs, Brady is ready to move on and change gears. Brady had an all-time great run over two decades in the NFL, but his rivalry with Peyton Manning was legendary. Yes, it began with Manning as the quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. It ended with Manning as the quarterback for the Denver Broncos. The two first-ballot HOFers had quite the rivalry and memorable moments over the years. After Brady’s official retirement, Manning congratulated him on a historic career.

The statement from Omaha Productions said, “Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable career.” He continued, “To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels is absolutely incredible. It was an honor and privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. I have always admired and respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!”

Peyton Manning on Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/Nt9F2NPGeC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady vs. Manning was legendary. The two went back and forth against each other in the AFC for years. When Manning hit free agency following an ugly exit from Indy, folks wondered if he’d leave the AFC just to get away from Brady and the Patriots. It was two of the best ever, but only one could win the AFC each season.

Ever since Manning’s retirement, folks have been wondering who the next version Brady vs. Manning will be. Some wondered if it could be Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Maybe Joe Burrow vs. Mahomes. Only time will tell.

Patriots’ Owner Robert Kraft on Tom Brady

Manning was not the only legend to release a statement on Tom Brady retiring from the NFL.

Patriots’ owner Robert Craft released the following statement, “Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career. A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated. He retires with nearly every NFL career passing record, yet the only one that ever mattered to him was the team’s win-loss record. In his 20 years as a starter his teams qualified for the playoffs 19 times.”

Quite the resume for Tom Brady.

He continued, “He led his teams to 10 Super Bowls, winning an NFL-record seven championships. In a team sport like football, it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team’s success. You didn’t have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true.”

It’s hard to see any quarterback ever topping that seven-title number anytime soon. If ever.

Kraft concluded on Tom Brady, “I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family.”