PHOTO: Keith Urban Congratulates Nicole Kidman on Oscar Nomination for ‘Being the Ricardos’

If you didn’t hear, Nicole Kidman has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.” And if you haven’t seen the Amazon production, you’re missing out. Kidman does a phenomenal job in the role. And her hubby Keith Urban agrees. He’s giving his wife all the props with a congratulatory post.

In a new post on Twitter, Keith Urban shared his excitement over the announcement. The two are always sharing their milestone accomplishment. And this one is no different. Urban is super proud of his wife’s Oscar nomination.

“CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl! SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always,” Urban captioned the photo of his red-headed wife.

Controversy Over Nicole Kidman Landing Role in “Being the Ricardos”

And the nomination is validation for Kidman, who came under scrutiny when she originally accepted the role.

“I tried not to [listen to the criticism], but I’m a human being, so there’s time when you go, ‘Gosh, maybe I’m not the right person for this,’” Kidman said in an appearance on Today. “That’s where having somebody like Aaron, who really said at the beginning, he was like, ‘I’m not wanting a perfect rendition or imitation of Lucy. No, no, no, no, no.’”

And director Aaron Sorkin knew when he saw Kidman as Lucille Ball that she was the correct choice for the role. There was never a question in his mind that she was perfect – despite some questions from the outside.

Kidman discussed her role as Lucy in the drama and opened up about aging in Hollywood, especially as a female performer.

Kidman on Ageism in Hollywood

“There’s a scene in it where they say, ‘You’re 39, and that’s it. It’s kind of over for you,” Kidman says. “I know that feeling. I sort of had that. And it was like, OK. Where television suddenly opened a door for her, it opened a door for me. Around the same age, I was like, ‘Gosh, that’s kind of … I know that feeling really deeply.’”

“Being the Ricardos” follows the life of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as they work through a real marriage offscreen and play a hilarious couple onscreen. The show details Ball’s triumphs and struggles as a dominant female lead in Hollywood in the 1950s.

This isn’t the first time, however, that Kidman has earned an Oscar nomination. She’s been nominated a total of five times and won the award for Best Actress in 2003 for her work in “The Hours.” This is her fifth nomination. She joins Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Olivia Colman for the award.