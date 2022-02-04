‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Captures Funny Moment She Came to Husband Ladd’s Rescue

There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that “Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd are a match made in heaven.

But the couple proved this to be only more true in a recent post on the “Pioneer Woman’s” Instagram page. Ree posted a 30-second video of her husband Ladd in his truck earlier, where she asked him some key questions.

“What happened?” Ree said. “I got stuck in the bog,” Ladd replied, “Was trying to put my front tires in to break the ice up because I don’t have mud tires. I got a little too far in the pond.”

The “Pioneer Woman” later interrupted to say, “Wait, I have an important question. Who did you call to come rescue you?”

Ladd just laughed and said, “The most capable person I know. I knew you’d pull me up.”

“Good answer, that’s all you need to say. Bye!” Ree replied. The exchange between the husband and wife is beyond cute, and you have to see it for yourself in the video below.

“When Ladd gets stuck, there’s only one person he calls,” Redd Drummond captioned her video earlier.

It’s sweet that Ladd not only sees Ree as capable but THE MOST capable person he knows. And if we know the “Pioneer Woman” at all, we can tell that that’s a true statement. Her kids seem to think so too, as they took to the comments to tease their parents about the exchange.

Their youngest daughter Paige wrote, “Reeree to the rescue!!” And their oldest son Bryce just said, “Ladd is so clean.” We’re not sure if he’s referring to the fact that Ladd is surprisingly clean for being stuck in a bog or is “smooth” with his compliments to Ree Drummond.

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Goes Out for Beautiful Morning Walk

We can’t deny that the views in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, are simply spectacular. Just look at “Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond’s Instagram page.

Earlier this week, Drummond posted an adorable video of a morning walk with her dogs. Usually, we see Drummond’s four energetic Basset hounds. But the family also houses two labs and a German Shepherd. Fans and followers saw one of those labs, Lucy, in the video Drummond posted four days ago.

“The other dogs are several paces ahead, flopping around and running to and fro. But Lucy never ever leaves my side. (Neither does Tinkerbell),” the “Pioneer Woman” wrote. Tinkerbell refers to a strange light phenomenon occurring in the video. It does, surprisingly enough, resemble Tinkerbell flitting around. See for yourself in the video below.