‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Daughter Opens Up About ‘Insecurities’

Though the “Pioneer Woman” brand is incredibly successful, as is Ree Drummond’s family, like anyone else, they have issues they deal with. In particular, Ree Drummond’s daughter Alex recently shared an important message regarding “insecurities.”

You may or may not have noticed, but the Drummond family is quite tall. In fact, almost all of Ree’s children are above 6 feet. Alex Drummond is the exception but still stands at 5 feet 10 inches, making her quite a bit taller than the average woman. Speaking on a recent Instagram Q&A The Pioneer Woman website covered, Alex answered a question one of her followers asked. A woman who is also tall asked how Alex felt about her height and though it used to be a struggle, she learned to accept it.

“Do you like being tall?? I’m a tall girl and struggle with it,” the follower stated. “Definitely used to struggle with it more/be more insecure about it,” Alex candidly answered. “But I’ve grown to embrace it over the past few years.”

“You just have to remember that people come in alllllll shapes and sizes and also it’s okay for some girls to be taller or bigger than their male counterparts,” she continued. “The only reason taller girls are insecure is because of the notion that women need to be more petite than men, which is false!! Shorter girls have their insecurities too!”

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Responds to Negative Feedback with a Wholesome Family Clip

Alex Drummond is far from the only person in the “Pioneer Woman” family to deal with negative feedback. After receiving a good amount of it lately, Ree Drummond responded to it positively and with a heartwarming video clip.

In late January, Ree announced criticism some have pushed forward regarding professionalism in the kitchen. The Food Network star shoots the show herself, with the crew often being family, including her own children. After seeing a clip her daughter shot of the show and posting it to Instagram, she joked she now understands it.

“While most of the feedback I receive on our self-shot cooking show is positive, I do hear from the occasional viewer who takes issue with the lack of professionalism and decorum displayed in the kitchen,” she captioned the post. “I used to read those messages and scratch my head, not really understanding what they meant…but then I watch a clip like this and totally get it. (P.S. THIS RECIPE! Ya gotta try it.”

Considering the quality of the content and the fact it’s family-oriented, I think we can forgive a lack of “professionalism.”