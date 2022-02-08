‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Gives Secrets to Dramatic 55-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

In a recent blog post, Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond delves into the changes she made last year after she decided she needed to make some major changes. The Food Network star also shared part of her journey in a candid Instagram post early this week.

“Roughly one year ago, I decided I wanted to lose weight,” Ree Drummond details in her recent blog post.

“I had zero idea how I was going to do this,” the 53-year old Food Network star continues in the post. “I only knew that I needed to start.”

As she continues to detail her journey in the blog, Ree Drummond recounts how the weight just “crept up” over the years; noting that her exercise and activity level had also “all but slowed to a stop.” The Pioneer Woman adds that much of this, she believes is attributed to the fact that her focus was on work, and as a result, her health took a backseat some days.

Making Some Major Life Changes

Drummond notes that the biggest reason for her success during her year-long journey did not come from using expensive trainers or jumping on any diet fad. Instead, the Pioneer Woman notes, she instituted 10 simple changes to her daily life.

“Maybe it would be better to say perspective change instead of lifestyle change,” Drummond explains.

“Because that’s what it has been for me,” she continues in her blog. “During the first five months (and in the ensuing months) of my journey, I experienced a seismic shift in my perspective of everything I’ve mentioned.”

As part of her perspective change, Drummond focused on healthy eating in her daily life. She made sure to begin eating fewer calories and consume smaller portions. The focus, Drummond says, was on eating more proteins. She made sure to include plenty of dark leafy greens, lean beef, plain Greek yogurt, egg whites, chicken, fish, cottage cheese, and Swiss cheese in her daily menus.

‘Pioneer Woman’ Star Recounts What Inspired Her Amazing Weight Loss Journey

In addition to making changes to her daily food intake, Drummond also made sure to not only stay active but to focus on workouts that increased her overall strength. Drummond implemented walking routines and regular workouts on her rowing machine. She also focused on building muscle by lifting weights, doing lunges and squats.

While Drummond notes she knew for some time that she needed to make some changes, it took a major life event to finally convince the Pioneer Woman to buckle down and make the changes. In her blog, Drummond recalls how her daughter Alex May’s 2021 wedding was fast approaching. It was during this time, the Food Network star notes, that she was at her highest weight.

“I just knew I had to start,” Drummond explains. “One year later, I’ve lost 55 pounds.”

“After the experience of the past year, I feel better,” Drummond says of her impressive 55-pound weight loss.

“I have more energy,” the Pioneer Woman adds.

“I’m more motivated to take on projects and put things on the ol’ calendar,” Drummond notes, adding that her routine has been a big help in developing some long-term healthy habits.

“Feeling good bleeds over into all aspects of my life,” she says. “And that has changed my outlook.”