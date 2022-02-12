‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Has a Proud Mom Moment: ‘That’s My Kid Right There’

When she isn’t busy teaching viewers how to whip delicious meals, “Pioneer Woman” star Ree Drummond is fulfilling her mom duties.

The “Pioneer Woman” has become one of the most recognizable faces on television with her Food Network show that debuted in 2011. Drummond lives the life of a true cowboy wife as her husband, Ladd Drummond is a real deal cattle rancher. Ree and Ladd have five children together and are very proud of their young and growing family. The Drummond kids sometimes make appearances alongside their mother on the “Pioneer Woman” show. They often lend mom a helping hand with her cooking duties and are always ready to eat once the dinner bell rings.

The Drummond family is athletically gifted and they have a few collegiate athletes and a prep standout. The “Pioneer Woman” star’s youngest child, Todd, is a quarterback and a pretty darn good one at that. In her latest social media post, Drummond brags on her son, who plays quarterback at Pawhuska High School in Oklahoma. Take a look at the gaudy stats that Todd put in the most recent season.

That’s my kid right there.🧡 https://t.co/iOCZ77Sk6K — Ree Drummond – The Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) February 12, 2022

According to the Twitter post, the strong-armed quarterback threw for more than 3,600 yards in the 2021 season. He added 50 touchdowns to just nine interceptions — excellent stats he achieved in just 13 games. The graphic also says he is 6’4″ 195 lbs and runs a very respectable 4.88 40 yard dash. Combine that with a GPA that is above 3.3 and Todd likely has few collegiate football coaches looking in his direction. The young man is only a junior in high school and still has one prep year to go before he heads to college. The school’s previous quarterback was Todd’s older brother, Bryce, who now plays at North Texas University.

Nothing is ever achieved without hard work and the Pioneer Woman says her son has put in his time to time to become an excellent prep quarterback. In another social media post, Drummond shares her son’s accomplishments and congratulates him on a wonderful season.

“This is a Todd Drummond appreciation post,” the “Pioneer Woman” star says. “His older brother was QB for three full years, so this was Todd’s first season in the starting spot. He got in there and worked…and worked…and worked…he wound up throwing for 3,600+ yards and 50 touchdowns. I’m not sharing that to brag, but instead to illustrate the heart this kid has for football, and the dedication he’s shown every single day (and especially Friday nights) this fall. I couldn’t be prouder of my youngest kid. Love you Todd, and can’t wait for next season!! Though mama needs a small rest, please.”