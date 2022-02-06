‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Jokes She Doesn’t Know How Her Ranch ‘Would Survive’ Without Her

“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond continues to prove that she’s capable not only in the kitchen but in a variety of scenarios.

Before she became a cooking and Food Network sensation, Drummond married a rancher. She learned the ins and outs of livestock and running a ranch, as well as raising kids in that environment. And 25 years later, Drummond still knows her way around the family’s homestead.

The “Pioneer Woman” proved that easily enough in a recent video posted to her Instagram page. Drummond’s youngest son, Todd, recorded a video of Drummond heading to an iced-over pond with an ax. She then used the ax to break up the ice and let some oxygen in for creatures who live under the surface.

Drummond does a pretty good job with the ax, but apparently, Todd thinks she could make it easier on herself. “Do you want the shovel?” he asks with a laugh.

“No, I don’t need no stinking shovel,” the “Pioneer Woman” replies.

When she posted the video, Drummond captioned it, “Honestly don’t know how this place would ever survive without me. Todd, stop laughing.”

We agree, Ree. Clearly, you’re the only one getting anything done around there.

Granted, the “Pioneer Woman” is out in the snow, with the wind howling in the background, splattering mud and water on herself as breaks up the ice. Not everyone would volunteer to do that first thing in the morning.

This is the second time this week that “Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond has proven herself outside of the kitchen. Earlier, Drummond posted a video on Instagram featuring her husband Ladd. We can see them sitting together in Ladd’s truck.

“What happened?” Ree asked. “I got stuck in the bog,” Ladd replied, “Was trying to put my front tires in to break the ice up because I don’t have mud tires. I got a little too far in the pond.”

“Wait, I have an important question,” Ree Drummond interrupted. “Who did you call to come rescue you?”

Ladd just laughed and said, “The most capable person I know. I knew you’d pull me up.”

The “Pioneer Woman” replied, “Good answer, that’s all you need to say. Bye!”

The message this week seems to be that Ree Drummond can help out in any situation, rain or shine. And based on the evidence, we believe it.

“When Ladd gets stuck, there’s only one person he calls,” Ree captioned the post.

We can’t wait to see what else the “Pioneer Woman” gets done around the ranch while also balancing her Food Network cooking show.