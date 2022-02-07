‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Posts One-Year Update After Changing a ‘Few Dang Habits’

It’s hard to believe that Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond would ever think that there’s anything she does that could fall short of perfection. Her recipes are spot-on; she’s family-focused, and pretty much everything she touches turns into something awesome. However, it is her humbleness that draws a lot of us fans to the Pioneer Woman. Her talents may be above-average, but she certainly keeps it real with us all. So, of course, it’s everything when the Food Network star gets super real with us in her regular Instagram posts. Even as she’s sharing some big news – and big changes.

This is exactly what Drummond did Monday afternoon in one of the most positive Instagram posts we have seen so far this year. In her usual positive voice, Ree Drummond shares with us some major changes she has seen over the last year. Changes that came, the Pioneer Woman says, after making the choice to implement some changes and getting rid of some “dang habits.” And, notes the Food Network star, she is feeling not only a lot healthier but a whole lot better in general!

A Healthy Approach to Getting Healthier

“One year ago, on a dark and stormy night, I decided it was time for me to change a few dang habits,” The Pioneer Woman says in a Monday afternoon Instagram post. “And try to get healthier.”

Drummond goes on to say that she wanted to make some big changes to prepare for a big day – her kiddos wedding. However, she was also hoping to make some general changes; changes that would give The Pioneer Woman a little more “spring” to her step.

“My kid was getting married a few months later,” the Pioneer Woman star explains. “also…I had no spring to my step and really wanted some.”

Changing a Few ‘Dang Habits’ Sure Looks Good the ‘Pioneer Woman!’

The Instagram post includes a wonderful photo of the Pioneer Woman as she looks healthy, slim, and overall content as to where she is at. A good place for Drummond, no doubt. But it was a place that took some time for her to get to, during her year-long journey, the Pioneer Woman explains.

“So toward the end of January 2021, I jumped right in,” Drummond tells her fans in the Insta post, noting that she did keep fans updated about her journey. Although, her focus was always on the long game.

“Last summer, I wrote a post about my experience up to that point, and considered writing another update in the fall…but then I decided I needed to wait a bit longer and learn a few more things,” Ree Drummond explains.

“So I did wait, I did learn a few more things, and I just wrote a one-year update,” the Pioneer Woman tells her Insta followers. Drummond goes on to note that she kept track of her journey on her blog.

“I’m not an expert in the slightest (on the contrary),” Ree Drummond explains. “But I hope you enjoy reading the approach I took (as well as the approach I didn’t take!)”