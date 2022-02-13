‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares Sweet Photo with Her ‘Valentine’

In what could very possibly be the cutest thing you’ll see all day, Pioneer Woman Ree Drumond shared a sweet photo with her valentine.

We know you Outsiders love Ree Drummond just as much as we do. The Pioneer Woman‘s delicious recipes have been a staple on our televisions and on our homes for some time now. Drummond, of course, is a successful blogger, author, food writer, photographer, and television personality. She has been starring in her own TV show, The Pioneer Woman, since back in 2011. In addition, Drummond has made appearances on Good Morning America, Today Show, The View, The Chew, and The Bonnie Hunt Show. She’s also been featured in things like Ladies’ Home Journal, Woman’s Day, People, and Southern Living.

There is no denying just how successful Ree Drummond has become over the years. One of the biggest reasons for her success is thanks to her rock, her support system, her husband, and her valentine, Ladd Drummond. The two have been married for more than 25 years and it seems like the love they have for each other is only growing with each passing day.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Ree Drummond decided to take to social media to let everyone know who her valentine is. She can be seen embracing her husband in the photo.

“My Valentine,” Drummond captioned her latest snap.

The ‘Pioneer Woman’ and Her Husband Share a Special Relationship

If you can’t already tell from her latest Instagram post, Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd have a very special relationship. As a matter of fact, the two have had to take turns being each other’s rock when times get tough.

Back in March of last year, Ladd was in a serious fire truck accident with the couple’s nephew, Caleb. The collision left Ladd with a broken neck and Caleb in serious condition. As you can probably imagine, the Pioneer Woman had to put her busy life on hold for a little while to be there for her family.

“It’s been a wild adventure,” Ree Drummond told People Magazine back in November. We’ve experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns.”

As if that experience wasn’t hard enough for the Drummonds, it wouldn’t be the only tribulation they’d face before the year came to an end. Ree lost her brother, Michael Smith, late last year as well. Who do you think she leaned on during that time? It was her valentine, of course.

“That whole ‘love’ thing — the love that deepens, expands, and becomes more firmly rooted over time — is definitely there.”