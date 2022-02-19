‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares Sweet Message and Photos for Son-in-Law Mauricio’s Birthday

Becoming a son-in-law comes with an enormous amount of pressure. If you’re successful in winning the affection of your partner’s mother and father, your future life together will be infinitely less stressful. Fail to do so and…well, good luck. Fortunately for Mauricio Scott, it seems that he has nothing to worry about it. He couldn’t be more adored by his mother-in-law, Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman.

In celebration of Mauricio’s birthday, Drummond took to Instagram to gush about her daughter‘s husband. She posted not one but ten photos of Mauricio, many of which from his wedding day. In addition to the photos, Drummond writes, “I hope these ten photos give you a little glimpse into the incredible fella I get to call my son-in-law. He’s full of love and full of life, and that’s a pretty wonderful combination. Happy birthday, Mauricio!! We love you!”

The glowing birthday post is just one of many instances in which Ree Drummond showered her son-in-law with love. Ahead of his wedding to her daughter, Alex Drummond, the Pioneer Woman shared her excitement for the upcoming nuptials on her blog. She wrote, “I’m so excited for these two. I have loved watching their relationship grow, and it makes me happy that through all of it, the thing they do most consistently is laugh together.”

Ree Drummond Shares Secrets to a Happy Marriage

Ree Drummond is confident in her son-in-law Mauricio for good reason – she knows what it takes to create a happy marriage! Not only is she convinced that her daughter Alex and son-in-law Mauricio have what it takes, she and her own husband, Ladd Drummond, also have an incredible marriage.

Ree and Ladd Drummond have been married for over 25 years and are just as in love today as they were on their wedding day. In a recent Instagram post, Drummond shared how they accomplished this. To have a happy marriage, you simply have to follow her three tips.

“Never mind my crooked sunglasses, I just wanted to share a photo with Ladd from last summer and also use this opportunity to share three of my secrets to a happy marriage,” Drummond writes. “1. Listen to each other. 2. Touch feet in bed right before you go to sleep, even if you’re mad. 3. Never, ever ski together. Well, it’s a start, anyway!”

To her fans’ delight, Ree Drummond is never shy about sharing touching moments and messages with her family. One quick scroll through her Instagram reveals dozens of images of her husband and children, each with a thoughtful, adoring message.

Her children and husband (who doesn’t use social media) don’t share her love of penning heartfelt Instagram captions. However, it’s clear that they’re a tight-knit, loving family.