‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Tells Story About Her ‘First-Ever Cookbook’

Ree Drummond has come a long way since her first cookbook was released. The Pioneer Woman talked about that experience recently.

Writing a cookbook isn’t easy. You have to actually make the recipes, make them look as good as possible, get photos. Sometimes the cook will have to write all of the filler and the recipes themselves as well. So, when it came to her first go-around, Drummond didn’t have an easy time.

One of her close friends, “Hyacinth” Cyndi Kane had to step in and help her out, it seems. With Kane releasing her own cookbook, along with a forward from Drummond. It is a bit of returning the favor. Check out the Instagram post below and the story of the first Pioneer Woman cookbook.

“Did I ever tell you that about thirteen or fourteen years ago, as the deadline for my first-ever cookbook loomed, my best friend Hyacinth began to lose actual sleep over how behind I was?” Drummond wrote in her caption. Although Cydni was worried, Ree wasn’t. But, that didn’t mean her friend could just watch her miss a deadline.

“So she [Hyacinth] loaded up her then-little kids, headed out to the ranch for I think about two weeks straight, and acted as my sous chef, prep cook, dishwasher, and encourager until I’d cooked (and photographed) every freaking recipe and finished the book,” Drummond continued.

Now, I know I’m not friends with her like the Pioneer Woman is, but I could use a Hyacinth at my house.

It is a small world and anyone who can take over for Ree while she finishes a cookbook probably knows a thing or two about putting together a tasty meal.

‘Pioneer Woman’ ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ For Friend’s New Book

In case you wanted to check it out. Hyacinth’s new book, Save it Forward Suppers is a book on being efficient, with your time, money, and being good to your mental health. The world just moves too fast nowadays it seems. Finding time to cook a meal is hard. With a Pioneer Woman endorsement, this one is going to come off the shelves.

“Fast forward to today,” Drummond went on about Kane’s new book. “I got to be with Hyacinth in NYC the day her own cookbook launched – a cookbook born out of her efficient, resourceful, sensible, creative, and delicious approach to home cooking. The strange and wonderful rhythm of life is not lost on me, and I couldn’t be happier for my friend.”

Seriously, y’all. I hope you have a good friend like either of these great women. The Pioneer Woman is back on TV with new episodes, helping her friend out with a new book, and more. Exciting times.