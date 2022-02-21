‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares One of Her Favorite Pics With Her Mom

Whether Ree Drummond is on camera or not, family is always her number one. On a daily basis, The Pioneer Woman shares touching messages on social media celebrating her family. From proud momma moments showing off some of her kids’ accomplishments, to sweet messages to her husband, Ladd, Ree Drummond isn’t shy about letting her fans know what family means to her.

This, of course, is why it was no surprise when The Pioneer Woman shared a fun mother-daughter moment to her Instagram as Ree Drummond’s mother visited her while filming earlier this week. It was a fun moment captured in time in a hilarious snapshot featuring mother and daughter while they share a delicious cocktail.

“Sharing this mother-daughter shot because it cracks me up,” the Pioneer Woman says in her Monday morning Instagram post. Drummond goes on to joke that while she loves the initial photo on the post, it’s not necessarily representative of her mother. The other pic is a better shot. However, Drummond notes, she couldn’t help but tease her mother by highlighting the pic of the two enjoying a cool cocktail.

“This isn’t the most representative photo of my mom, though;” the Pioneer Woman quips in the adorable Instagram picture.

“Swipe forward to see the one that is,” Ree Drummond continues of the mother-daughter snapshots.

“It’s when she first walked into the Lodge to film last Wednesday,” Drummond explains.

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares the ‘Love and Joy’ That Enter a Room With Her Mother

The Pioneer Woman goes on to note that something special happens when her beloved mother steps into almost any room. For Drummond, the entire aura changes.

“Love and joy enter the room when she does,” The Pioneer Woman says of her mother. “And everyone’s always so happy to see her.”

Of course, Ree Drummond anticipates why, if her message is focused on the happiness and love that her mother brings while walking into a room, she chose to feature the pic of the two sipping on cocktails first in the delightful Instagram post.

“So why did I lead with the cocktail shot?” the Pioneer Woman quips. “Middle children are so complicated.”

Always Sharing Her Family’s Joy

In a recent social media post, Ree Drummond shared some big news as her youngest son, Todd, a quarterback at Oklahoma’s Pawhuska High School hit some major milestones in his high school football career.

That’s my kid right there.🧡 https://t.co/iOCZ77Sk6K — Ree Drummond – The Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) February 12, 2022

According to the recent Twitter post, The Pioneer Woman’s son has quite the strong arm, throwing for more than 3,600 yards in the 2021 football season.

“That’s my kid right there,” Ree Drummond gushes of her high school footballer in the February 12 tweet.

Todd adds 50 touchdowns to nine interceptions, which he achieved in only 13 games. It’s no wonder why the Pioneer Woman is so proud of her boy!