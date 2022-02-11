‘Power of the Dog’ Star Benedict Cumberbatch Had Hilarious Response to Oscar Nominations

“The Power of the Dog” star Benedict Cumberbatch may well have been the last person to know he was nominated for an Oscar.

The nominations were announced earlier this past Tuesday, Feb. 8. But the morning of the announcement, per Screenrant, Cumberbatch was sound asleep in bed with his phone turned off. It wasn’t until much later that morning that “The Power of the Dog” star heard the big news.

“Everyone heard about it [Oscar nomination] but me. I was asleep and I didn’t turn my phone on,” Cumberbatch told The New York Times. “I got an email last night from someone at Netflix saying, ‘Look, no matter what happens we’re so proud, it’s such a great movie and such a great performance.’ It was a lovely, beautiful email.”

Although he knew the Oscar nominations would be announced the next day, “The Power of the Dog” star had a very valid reason for resting up.

“And I went, ‘Oh, God, it’s happening tomorrow… I’m a dad of three small boys and I’m on my own — my wife’s in New York — so I’m trying to get them ready for school and get them in a car, get them going,” Cumberbatch revealed. The actor has three sons between the ages of three and six with his wife Sophie Hunter.

“But I kind of realized, ‘Oh, my phone, I better get it,’ just as we were finishing breakfast,” the “Power of the Dog” star continued. “So I turned it on [starts to laugh] and explained to three slightly confused little faces what it meant and why I was giggling and smiling a lot, and they had varying responses. I don’t talk about my private life, but that it is something I’m willing to share. It was a lovely moment to have with my boys.”

It’s absolutely adorable that Benedict Cumberbatch’s sons witnessed the moment he realized he was nominated for an Oscar. And the fact that he put their needs to get up and ready for school over his potential nomination speaks volumes about Cumberbatch as a father.

This is the second time that Cumberbatch has been nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role. “The Power of the Dog” star received the same nomination in 2015 for his role in “The Imitation Game.” He may not have won back then, but based on his latest performance, there’s a high chance that he could walk away with that statue.

