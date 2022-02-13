President Biden Makes His Pick for Super Bowl LVI

President Biden’s favorite football team may not be playing the Super Bowl LVI, but he still has an opinion on who he thinks will win.

During a pre-game interview with NBC, the president hinted that he would be rooting for the Los Angeles Rams. “Well, my teams are out,” President Biden said. “I love this young quarterback from Cincinnati. He’s an Ohio boy, can make everybody happy but … I think Los Angeles is going to be hard to beat.”

Since Joe Biden is from Scranton, PA, his favorite NFL football team is the Eagles. While they’ve made it to previous Super Bowls, he had to choose between the Rams and the Bengals for this year’s pick.

Rams Head Coach May Be Heading For Retirement After Super Bowl LVI

For Rams head coach Sean McVay, retirement may be in his future. If President Biden is right, and the Rams do win the Super Bowl today, then that’ll be a perfect way to go out. McVay mentioned retirement during a round of final media before the big game. He has a lot going on. He’s at the Super Bowl, obviously, but he’s got his plate full on the family front, too.

He’s engaged and is hoping to get married later on in the year, as long as no other COVID-19 restrictions pop up. If he continues to coach NFL football, his busy schedule might take him away from his family life for more than he’d like. And he doesn’t know if he can “make it” if he coaches until he’s 60.

“I love this so much that it’s such a passion,” McVay told ESPN. “But I also know what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players. I’m gonna be married this summer. I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance. But also be able to give the time necessary. I have always had a dream about being able to be a father. And I can’t predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.”

While Sean McVay might not be able to predict the future, we can say for certain that tonight’s Super Bowl LVI will be one for the books.

For McVay, Football Runs in the Family

Sean McVay loves football, and it’s a passion that runs in the family. His dad also enjoyed the sport, but never got the chance to coach because of how time-consuming it is. However, McVay’s grandfather famously coached the New York Giants and was even the general manager of the San Fransisco 49ers.

Undoubtedly, football is near and dear to Sean McVay’s heart, but he’s finding it hard to create a balance between work life and home life. “But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do?” McVay mused. “I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them.”