Priscilla Presley Announces Her Son Is Married: ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier’

Valentine’s Day may be behind us, but love is still in the air. Earlier today, Priscilla Presley announced on Twitter that her son, Navarone Garibaldi, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Elisa, in her home country of Switzerland.

Though Priscilla and Elvis Presley only share one child, Garibaldi’s sister, Lisa Marie Presley, it’s clear that the entire family still has ties to The King. If you look closely, you can see that the ceremony appears to have a tele-officiant. And that officiant is none other than Jerry Schilling, Memphis Mafia member and close friend of Elvis.

Navarone and Elisa are MARRIED!!! The wedding was at the beautiful Schloss Hunigen Hotel in Switzerland. I couldn’t be happier! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/QtkqwOcS3Z — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) February 15, 2022

Presley writes, “Navarone and Elisa are MARRIED!!! The wedding was at the beautiful Schloss Hunigen Hotel in Switzerland. I couldn’t be happier!” Upon posting the adorable photos, Priscilla Presley received countless congratulatory messages from adoring fans.

One fan wrote, “Huge congratulations to the happy couple. These photos capture the magical love between Navarone and Elisa. Wishing them an eternity of love and happiness together.” Another Presley family fan said, “Congratulations proud mama. And wishes for a lifetime of love and magic moments to them. They’re a beautiful couple. Thank you for sharing.”

Touched by the influx of kind messages for her son, Presley followed up the original tweet with one of gratitude. “I am overwhelmed by your support and love for Navarone and Elisa’s marriage. It means so much to us.”

Priscilla Presley Preparing to Share ‘New Things’ About Elvis

As Elvis Presley rose to fame nearly 70 years ago, fans are justified in assuming that they know just about all there is to know about the King of Rock and Roll. Priscilla Presley, however, intends to prove them wrong.

In a special Las Vegas event this spring, Presley will be headlining a show called “An Evening with Priscilla Presley.” The event is scheduled for three showings taking place on April 8, 9, and 10. During each show, Presley will share stories with the audience, including “some new things you never learned about Elvis.”

Because there are only 3 shows, tickets are limited, but it’s sure to be an unforgettable experience for fans of Elvis and the Presley family. “Fans will enjoy an intimate evening with Pricilla sharing personal stories, never-before-seen videos, and a live question and answer session.”