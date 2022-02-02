Priscilla Presley to Share ‘New Things’ About Elvis Presley That Fans ‘Never Learned’

Priscilla Presley is headlining a special event in Las Vegas this spring. She is excited to share some “new things” about Elvis Presley.

Priscilla Presley enjoys going down memory lane. The 76-year old loves sharing stories about her late husband and music icon, Elvis Presley. In her latest Twitter post, she is announcing her 3-night event called “An Evening with Priscilla Presley.” It will take place in Las Vegas and will be full of fascinating stories told by Presley herself.

“I’ll be in Las Vegas at South Point Casino for “An Evening with Priscilla Presley” on April 8, 9, 10,” she says. “I can’t wait to see so many of my friends there and meet some new ones! It’s an intimate conversation and I think you will discover some new things you never learned about Elvis.”

Fans are excited to hear about the event. They are posting their reactions to the news on social media.

“Thank Goodness for you. You’ve ensured Elvis’ legacy continues,” one user writes.

“Thank you for your undying love of Elvis and for keeping his memory alive. Your tireless work is immensely appreciated. Sending you lots of love from England,” another fan says.

Tickets began at $55 and can be bought through this website. Visit Las Vegas describes the show as an “intimate evening with Pricilla sharing personal stories, never-before-seen videos and a live question and answer session.”

Meet and Greet packages are also available for purchase. Occurring after the show, these add-on tickets give fans the opportunity to take a photo with Priscilla Presley.

Priscilla Presley On New Elvis Spy Cartoon

Priscilla Presley is keeping her husband’s memory alive through various projects. One of which is the upcoming Netflix cartoon, Agent King. Although Presley is not a creator of the show, she is helping the team make Elvis’ character look and sound like “The King” himself.

“It’s an adult animation,” she says. “Sometimes a script comes in and I say, ‘Elvis would never say that. It’s those little things… I have to give slack on some areas and be really protective on others. I’m constantly having them do redo things.”

The show’s plot surrounds an animated Elvis as he fights evil forces as a government spy. It was created by Sony Pictures Animation, but Netflix bought the rights to the show on the 42nd anniversary of the icon’s death.

Priscilla Presley recalls Elvis’ fascination of superheroes. For instance, it was a childhood dream of the music icon to have these kinds of powers.

“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that.”

While the release date remains uncertain, Presley hopes it will drop this year. We are keeping our fingers crossed that we see The King in animated form soon.