Raise a Glass, Longhorns: Tito’s Vodka Gives $20 Million Gift to Texas Athletics Facilities

The Texas Longhorns haven’t been part of the college football playoff picture since its creation in 2014. It’s been years since they’ve sat atop the NCAA football rankings with their last No. 1-ranking coming in 2008. Further, the school won its last national championship all the way back in 2005, which surely doesn’t sit well with alumni and their wealthy donors.

However, the University of Texas has made some huge moves in recent history that could help their football program return to prominence while also giving a boost to their basketball and rowing programs as well. Most recently, the Austin, Texas-based company Tito’s Vodka announced a $20 million “leadership gift” that the distillery gave to the university’s athletic department.

On Monday, the Texas Longhorns revealed the massive contribution that will assist with the construction of men’s and women’s basketball, rowing, and football practice facilities.

“These new facilities will elevate the experience of UT student-athletes, providing them with world-class training environments necessary to achieve at the highest level. Tito’s investment also allows Texas Athletics to remain highly competitive in the recruitment of elite student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” a statement from the university said.

The Future Looks Bright For the Texas Longhorns

That last part is key to any collegiate athletic program’s success – elite student-athletes. But the current landscape of college sports is drastically different than it was even a year ago.

The introduction of new NIL rules have given players more control than ever over their “name, image, and likeness.” Collegiate athletes can now profit off of their popularity with various sponsorship deals. Add in new, world-class facilities and elite student-athletes may once again flock to Texas. UT vice president and athletics director Chris Del Conte spoke about the importance of Tito’s Vodka’s investment.

“What a tremendous show of support and Longhorn pride from Tito Beveridge through the philanthropic generosity of Tito’s,” Del Conte said in a statement. “This is such a life-changing commitment and investment in the success of our athletics programs and all of our student-athletes.”

Money has already been a huge factor in collegiate sports for decades. The monetization of student-athletes and their games date back decades. In the 1980s, networks began to bid large amounts for the rights to broadcast college games. By the 1990s, the deals began to skyrocket. These days, conferences have their own TV networks and so do some of the most prominent schools in the country. In fact, Texas has been a leader in TV deals for a decade. The university created the Longhorn Network along with ESPN, which debuted in 2011.

UT will continue to expand their financial possibilities in 2025. Over the summer, they accepted offers to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC. Along with their longtime rivals, the University of Oklahoma, the two schools will be heading to the nation’s premier conference in three years. That equals even more exposure, larger TV rights deals, and therefore more money for the their athletic departments.

Tito’s Founder Proud to Support Student-Athletes at UT

Tito’s founder and University of Texas alumnus, Bert “Tito” Beveridge, and his company have donated to the university before. They previously gifted $7 million to the College of Natural Sciences and the Charles A. Dana Center. Beveridge explained why he’s glad to give back to the school that has meant so much to him for years.

“I value this education to this day and am forever grateful to the university for enriching my life experience in so many ways,” Beveridge said about the recent $20 million donation. “Giving back to student-athletes complements the support we provide to science research at UT. We hope this gift helps Longhorns excel both on and off the field throughout their lives, that they find something they love to do that they are good at, and that they share these passions and talents with their communities.”