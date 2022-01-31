Rams’ Fans Congratulate Kelly Stafford After Team Advances to Super Bowl

It has been a crazy ride for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford. It’s been just as crazy for his wife, Kelly Stafford, who has been right by his side.

Let’s make no mistake about it — it seems like Rams fans are happy to see Matt and Kelly Stafford in the Super Bowl. You may recall that Stafford spent the first 12 seasons of his career playing for the Detroit Lions. In those 12 seasons, Stafford went 74-90-1 and made it to the playoffs three times. However, he was never able to get a playoff victory under his belt.

That all changed last year when Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, a team with a lot more talent and one of the best offensive coaches in the league. In his first year, Stafford led LA to a 12-5 record, and three straight playoff wins to get them to the Super Bowl. We’ll see if he can win the biggest game of his career on Sunday, February 13.

Fans on Twitter have been congratulating Matt and Kelly since the game on Sunday concluded. The couple has come a long way — both on and off the field — and fans have noticed.

“Congrats @matt_stafford9 on taking the Rams to the Super Bowl and from getting away from the LOSER @DetroitLionsPro where you would have been another Barry Sanders,” one person tweeted. “Talented and stuck in the [poop]. Tell #KellyStafford congrats and I loved last year’s video. She’s my hero!!!”

Rams Fans Compare Kelly Stafford to Brittany Matthews

Speaking of high-profile wives of NFL quarterbacks, Rams fans even took a shot at Brittany Matthews, the fiancee of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Matthews has been in the news in the past thanks to some controversial social media posts. However, most recently, fans online scolded her after she sprayed champagne on fans following Kansas City’s Divisional Round Playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.

“In a world full of Brittany Matthews’ (Mahomes), be a Kelly Stafford,” one fan said.

Just like Mahomes and Matthews, the Staffords have been together for a long time, ever since college, in fact. But they have been through a lot more ups and downs than the couple in Kansas City. Not only did Matt and Kelly endure 12 tough seasons in Detroit, but Kelly also had to undergo brain surgery at one point.

“What a moment,” Sports Illustrated tweeted after the Rams win. “Two years ago, Kelly Stafford underwent brain surgery and had to relearn how to walk. Now, she’s celebrating a Super Bowl berth with her husband.”

“This is what you love to see,” another fan responded. ” Somebody who is genuinely excited and honored to see her husband succeed. Not like the girl in Kansas City…”