Rams Fans Flood Downtown Los Angeles, and It Was Absolute Chaos

Following the Los Angeles Rams’ big win over the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, fans took to the street of the City of Angels and it was absolute chaos.

According to The New York Post, the Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly on Sunday. The incident consisted of “violent and destructive” Los Angeles Rams fans. The fans took to the streets and wreaked havoc on downtown all while chanting “Whose house? Rams house!”

Los Angeles Times’ Kevin Rector also took to Twitter to reveal that the celebration turned chaotic around 11th and Hope streets as fans decided to light fireworks inside a city bus. The reporter also shared a video of the LAPD firing projectiles at people in downtown Los Angeles now.

“There are a dozen people on top of a graffitied city bus with a “RAMS HOUSE” flag. And a detour sign and street cones,” Rector stated in his tweet. “The bus driver is inside. Cops in copter above. Fireworks constantly going off.”

There are a dozen people on top of a graffitied city bus with a “RAMS HOUSE” flag and a detour sign and street cones. The bus driver is inside. Cops in copter above. Fireworks constantly going off. pic.twitter.com/qL24lI6Bsr — Kevin Rector (@kevrector) February 14, 2022

Rector then shared that after 11th and Hope was cleared, Police were clearing a parking garage where people had been watching the street chaos from. Bars around the area were also been emptied as well. “The crowd is not gone though. Now they’re on Grand — some jumping on cars stuck in traffic. A bit of a cat and mouse game between police — of which there are lots — and revelers, of which there are more.”

Meanwhile, LAPD also announced on Twitter more details about the situation downtown. “We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the Downtown LA area. We have issued several dispersal orders and have a large police presence. Everyone that is part of those crowds, obey all dispersal orders and clear the streets immediately.”

Person Was Shot During Rams Celebration in East Los Angeles

Along with the chaos in downtown Los Angeles caused by Rams fans, a person was reportedly shot in East Los Angeles. According to CBS LA, the shooting occurred before 9:30 p.m. on the corner of Atlantic and Whittier Boulevards. The Los Angeles County Fire Department as well as California Highway Patrol were on the scene. Fire and rescue crews helped treat the victim, who was conscious and breathing.

Reporters on the scene said the emergency workers were working on the victim’s leg. They also transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim’s condition remains unknown. The intersection was reportedly shut down after the incident. Sky9 states the shooting in East Los Angeles was where people gathered after the Rams Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals. However, the circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear. No arrests have been announced.