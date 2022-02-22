Rams’ Matthew Stafford Regrets Not Reacting Differently When Photographer Fell

Los Angeles Ram quarterback Matthew Stafford is still getting heat after he failed to assist a sports photographer after she fell from a platform.

Matthew Stafford and his Rams team won the Super Bowl, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. After winning the Super Bowl, the Rams did what every team does after winning a championship — celebrate. The team held a Super Bowl parade the following week and it was a sight to behold. The Rams players took turns hoisting the Lombardi Trophy into the air and mingled with fans. On hand to capture the magic of the moment was sports photographer Kelly Smiley. She had a from row even for the celebration, including sharing the stage with several Rams players, including Matthew Stafford. Then, this happened:

Smiley stepped back and fell off the stage in a horrific-looking ordeal. The photographer fractured her spine and broke her camera during the fall. Once the video hit social media, the Rams quarterback was heavily criticized for failing to act. Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, did react to the fall and it was easy to the shock on her face when the incident happened. Matthew Stafford shared his thoughts in a recent edition of his wife’s podcast.

“It happened really quickly and suddenly and unexpectedly,” he says. “I wish I had a better reaction at the moment and I didn’t. I apologize to her for that. All in all, I’m glad she’s doing alright. One of those things that you try and train your actions to be a little bit better next time.”

Stafford and the Rams made a nice gesture, saying they will cover Smiley’s medical bills and also replace her broken equipment. Smiley has shared social media updates proclaiming that she is doing well and on her way to a full recovery.

Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s Wife Talks Incident

Kelly Stafford’s reaction to Smiley’s fall was to check on the young photographer. In her podcast, she defended her husband’s actions — or lack thereof.

“We can’t not talk about what happened,” she says to begin the podcast. “There was a photographer who stepped off the back of the stage, had asked if we wanted a picture and I was like, ‘Yes,’ because looking back to my camera roll, I have literally zero of Matthew and me. When she offered, she stepped back and fell. And it was an awful, awful moment. Matthew looked at me and said, ‘Check her please,’ and turned around. I’m gonna let him, you know, talk about it too, in a second. I went straight to her. I could see that she was OK, kind of stayed there, went and got some help.”

Since the incident, the Rams quarterback and his wife have checked in on Smiley and her status as she recovers from her injury.