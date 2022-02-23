Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. Welcomes Child Days After Winning Super Bowl

Odell Beckham Jr. may be nursing a surgically repaired knee at the moment, but he says he couldn’t be happier. The Rams wide receiver welcomed his first child a few days after winning his first Super Bowl.

The 29-year-old’s girlfriend Lauren Wood, 28, gave birth to their son Zydn last week, the Daily Mail said. Odell Beckham Jr. tried to explain his emotions in a lengthy Instagram post.

“THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!” he wrote about his son. “The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever.

“Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, you changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep going because I now know with you by my side and holding it down for me, I can get through anything. I love you so much.”

Beckham has a cast on his leg after he tore his ACL during the Super Bowl. He had surgery to repair it on Tuesday.

Rams Van Jefferson Gives Newborn Super Bowl-Inspired Name

Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t the only Rams wide receiver to welcome a new baby. Van Jefferson and his wife Samaria had a baby boy earlier this month. Though, their birth story was far more dramatic. Samaria went into labor during the Super Bowl. Van didn’t find out until after he’d won.

So, in honor of that, the couple decided to give their newborn a name befitting of his birth.

“We decided on Champ Jefferson,” he told PEOPLE magazine. “It’s very fitting. That’s very fitting for the type of situation we just had.”

They were considering other Super Bowl-inspired names as well.

“After he was born, Van walked into the room, and he said, ‘I have a great idea for a name: Wynn Jefferson,’” Samaria told the TODAY show. “We’re torn between Wynn and Miles Jefferson.”

Champ is already somewhat of a celebrity because cameras captured a Rams support staff member telling Van Jefferson that his wife was in labor as confetti was still falling from the rafters of SoFi Stadium. Since then, people have wanted updates on the baby.

Samaria Jefferson went into labor at halftime, but she refused to let Van know until after the game.

“He is going to play. He is going to keep playing,” Samaria Jefferson said before the game. “I said, ‘You play. I’ll see you at the hospital afterward.’ That’s what it is. I will never take that moment away from him.”